First Bite: TBT El Gallo is not your mama’s Mexican restaurant, and here’s why the chef is proud of that

Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” will be previewing some of the newer restaurants that have opened in and around Richmond.
For children of immigrants, there is often a fear that one’s identity exists in constant conflict: You either stay rooted in your native culture or become more “Americanized” and somehow lose your “authenticity.” TBT El Gallo chef Carlos Ordaz-Nunez rejects that fear.
Ordaz-Nunez’s family left Mexico before his first birthday and eventually settled outside of Richmond. And while life in the United States has been transformative for him, one thing it hasn’t diminished is his sense of Mexican identity. If anything, growing up in America has given him an opportunity to connect with his cultural heritage in ways that are distinct from how his parents’ and his grandparents’ generations connect with theirs.
“My experiences as the son of an immigrant are completely and radically different than my parents’ and my grandparents’,” says Ordaz-Nunez. It’s these life experiences — being raised in the American South, cutting his teeth in fine dining restaurants in Washington, D.C., honing an appreciation for modern cooking methods — that Ordaz-Nunez infuses into his personal style of Mexican cuisine at TBT El Gallo. “TBT,” short for tacos, burritos and tortas, began as a weekly pop-up, with a brick-and-mortar spot near the Fan slated to open March 19.
With his first series of pop-ups last fall, Ordaz-Nunez tried a more traditional approach, making Mexican food the way his family would’ve wanted him to. But this approach to cooking didn’t resonate with him personally.
“I wasn’t being myself,” says Ordaz-Nunez, who realized that his version of Mexican food had to be something he, not his parents, could identify with. “I want to make food that honors my culture and my upbringing but at the same time reflects my own personal experiences. And that doesn’t make me less Mexican.”
Instead of replicating traditional Mexican dishes, Ordaz-Nunez began taking those dishes and adapting them in untraditional ways (sous-vided al pastor, anyone?) that spoke to him, even if they baffled members of his family.
In the short time that TBT El Gallo has been in operation, Ordaz-Nunez has come to exhibit an unmistakable confidence in what he’s doing. This year alone, through the first week of February, he’s staged more than 21 pop-up events.
The events are designed to evoke the spirit of large family cookouts from Ordaz-Nunez’s Virginia childhood, coupled with the sensibilities of street-corner taqueros back in Mexico. From under a portable canopy tent, Ordaz-Nunez mans the flattop, slinging tacos as deftly as a major league pitcher to hungry crowds at breweries and other venues in town.
Many, including myself, are initially drawn to the tacos, thanks to drool-worthy photos of the quesabirria taco ($5) that have circulated widely on social media. There’s perhaps no clearer reflection of Ordaz-Nunez’s approach to Mexican food than this “American invention off a Mexican classic,” as he describes it.
Birria, which Ordaz-Nunez prepares with a blend of beef chuck, short rib and shank, simmers on the stove with seven different chiles for 18 hours.
This rustic stew, traditionally served with beans and rice, is nestled into corn tortillas that are griddled until they’re blistered and crispy and dripping with melted Chihuahua cheese. Like the Mexican cousin of a French dip, the taco is made to plunge headfirst into a spicy, tangy, unctuous “jus,” forged from the braising liquid and rendered fat of the birria and a fresh, limey sluice of pico de gallo.
While the quesabirria deservedly garners a lot of attention, what really showcases Ordaz-Nunez’s versatility is a taco called the “Tierra Santa” ($5). Despite being totally meatless, it’s robust enough to stand up to any of the meatier offerings on the menu. There’s nothing shy or fainthearted about the flavors of this vegetarian taco, which may be the best I’ve ever had. A savory succotash of nopales, squash and corn, roasted with a sazon (seasoning salt) of cumin, paprika and other spices, gives it boldness. And cumin-chile butter and poblano crema roll in with each bite, pummeling the back of your throat with small but incessant waves of heat.
But don’t be so distracted by the glittery tacos that you neglect to explore the burrito and torta sections of the menu. In fact, you can double down on your birria obsession with the torta aptly named the “El Sloppy José” ($13). It’s a juicy mouthful of a sandwich, padded with thick tassels of birria whose meaty juices soak right through the soft batons of bread. A cupful of hot-sour birria broth adds another saturating component, while a red cabbage slaw lends nice creamy acidity to balance out the savorier flavors.
The “Shrimp Po’bresito” torta ($13), as its name suggests, fuses Ordaz-Nunez’s Mexican roots and his Southern background into one harmonious unit. Grilled camarones, emblazoned with assertive spices like turmeric, are swept up in a smoky dust cloud of chipotle-infused Duke’s mayo, interjected by quick bursts of lightness from the fresh cilantro, tomatoes and pickled onions.
The “Hangover Cure” ($13), a burrito inspired by the breakfast hash Ordaz-Nunez’s mom used to make the morning after a big celebration, also lives up to its name. It’s a hulking bundle of flavors and ingredients, packed so thick with aggressively peppery chorizo, shards of fried egg, potatoes and Mexican cheeses that the tortilla is practically bursting at the seams.
There’s no question that Ordaz-Nunez’s food embodies who he is — as a chef, as a person, as a son of Mexican immigrants.