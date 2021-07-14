First Bite: The Cobra Burger men cometh

Like it or not, there’s a certain ritualism involved in attaining a burger from Cobra. You line up at the famous “burger hole,” a curbside ordering window that doubles as a confessional. (Yes, I do want two burgers, fully loaded. And yes, they’re both for me.)

As you wait for your food, you stand at attention before a cobra-crested flag that could pass for the insignia of House Slytherin.

And you snap a mindless selfie, as many do, because the sandwich board out front commands you to “take a photo of this sign for no real reason.”

The restaurant’s sense of humor is irreverent, cuss-filled and, at times, downright stupid. Cobra’s social media, a barrage of jokes about weed smoking and OnlyFans accounts, reads as if it has been proofread by a toddler, with such deliberate misspellings as “Corba” (Cobra), “borgor” (burger) and “chz” (cheese). For my birthday, the kitchen went out of its way to scrawl “Happy Birthday, A--hole” on my order.

These guys have founded their whole enterprise on the principle of “smashing stuff” — taking fistfuls of beef and grinding them down, before backhanding them with the large open palm of a metal spatula and pressing them firmly against a searing hot flattop.