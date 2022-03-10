First Bite: Young Mother pop-up brings together a fascinating mix of Japanese and Korean cuisine

At Young Mother, the monthly Japanese-inspired pop-up conceived and hatched out of Restaurant Adarra, Daniel Harthausen’s steamed egg dish says it all.

The silken custard that the 26-year-old phenom serves in an earthen vessel is ostensibly Japanese chawanmushi. But like everything else that springs from Harthausen’s brain, there’s more going on with the dish — a complexity he subtly reveals to us through meaningful gestures of flavor, texture and ingredients.

The rich umami of dried anchovy broth bolsters the egg. But unlike chawanmushi, it’s not as delicate. It’s markedly firmer, more robust, a small yet significant detail that Harthausen imparts to the dish to make us think of gyeran-jjim, the Korean counterpart to chawanmushi. Poured like epoxy over the surface, an X.O. sauce of dried scallops and jiri anchovies elicits the kind of full-bodied flavors one would find in Sino-Korean food.

Japanese and Korean cuisines, Harthausen observes, often employ what are essentially the same ingredients in similar ways. Adding fish-based stock to eggs, for instance, is done in both culinary traditions. Why not highlight these commonalities while simultaneously reflecting their dualities?

With just a tiny ocean separating the Korean peninsula from the Japanese archipelago, it’s no wonder these two cultures have such an entangled history fraught with geopolitical animosity. At the same time, these entanglements have also led to shared food practices that Harthausen yearns to make more sense of.

Through Young Mother, Harthausen navigates the borderlands of Japanese and Korean cuisines, negotiating their differences while forging connections no other Richmond chef has thought to explore. Diving ever so boldly into this culinary no man’s land, he emerges with dishes that convey extraordinary depth of insight.

“I’m not going to say that my food’s going to heal the relationship between the two countries,” says Harthausen. That said, he hopes his cooking will help people appreciate the similarities between traditional Japanese and Korean cuisines and, in that sense, bridge the divide between the two cultures.

“I don’t want to just mash two dishes together and call it Japanese-Korean,” he explains. “I’m trying to find correlations that exist because of history.” This history, including decades of Japanese annexation in Korea, has invariably influenced “the way that people eat” in both countries. The intersection between the two “is something that’s pretty apparent.”

Call it diplomacy or sheer culinary genius, the end results are delicious.

The reason many Richmond diners, especially newer transplants like myself, may not be familiar with Harthausen’s culinary talent is because he’s been out of the kitchen for over four years. After a demoralizing experience running his first restaurant kitchen at Richmond’s Yaki, Harthausen needed to take a break. He wound up working, instead, on the service side of the food industry as a server, bartender, barista and manager.

It was during the pandemic that Harthausen, now bar manager at Adarra, realized he wanted to be a chef again. His hiatus had given him a chance to reset and really home in on his vision for Young Mother.

“I always wanted to go back to doing Japanese cuisine,” Harthausen says. And that time away from cooking “allowed me to be very thoughtful about it.” “Everything I do,” he adds, “I want it to move meaningfully.”

What’s clear is that, in making his grand return, Harthausen is laying it all on the table, producing dishes that are equally thought- and palate-provoking.

As with his chawanmushi ($13), Harthausen’s so-called gyoza ($10) are scrumptious little mind-benders that force the imagination to wander between Japanese pan-fried dumplings and chubbier varietals, such as Korean mandu and even Shanghai sheng jian bao. Their doughy shawls are cinched into a swirl around plump, juicy meatballs of pork and shrimp. A salty, punchy broth of douchi — a nod to the common use of fermented beans in Korean and Japanese cooking — pools under the cluster of dumplings.

Okonomiyaki ($19), a griddled discus of thickly shredded cabbage, veers somewhat in the direction of a Korean-style pajeon, in terms of its crispy thinness. Meanwhile, grated mountain yams, which Harthausen folds into the pancake batter, keep this savory Japanese classic delightfully buoyant and springy. And, of course, nothing says okonomiyaki like squiggles of kewpie mayo and Worcestershire-tanged sauce and a fluttering sea of bonito flakes.

Under the foggy-white guise of a tonkotsu broth ($14) brewed from pork bones and fatback and presented in a petite iron cauldron, Harthausen cleverly conceals a reference to seolleongtang, one that anybody who’s ever been to a Korean tofu house will catch onto. Floating among the nimbus clouds of creamy broth are boiled swatches of beef brisket. Also cluing you in is a saucer of gingery radish kimchi meant to stagger every sip of broth with jolts of freshness and spice.

The yakisoba ($18) may be the only dish in which Harthausen doesn’t inject any culinary double entendre, though I suppose the flatter, wider girth of the noodles could be a discreet nod to Korean knife-cut kalguksu. All that matters, though, is how sublime his rendition of this dish is. The eggy noodles get sloshed in tangy-salty yakisoba sauce monter au beurre, with enticing amounts of butter (and schmaltz) for a luxuriously glossy sheen. The crown jewels of this platter are fragmented chicken thighs that have been crisped in the pan until their skins give off the same melodious crackle of Peking duck.

More than just a vehicle for his cooking, Harthausen’s exploration of the liminal space between Japanese and Korean cuisines is also a poignant expression of personal identity. The Young Mother chef identifies as Korean American but also found out later in life that he’s of Japanese descent. He was born in Seoul, Korea, but also lived in Okinawa, Japan, during high school.

“Zainichi” is a term commonly ascribed to Koreans who, as Harthausen once did, live in Japan. The term, it seems, is a fitting description of Harthausen’s cooking style as well: that of a Korean chef creatively inhabiting his own space in Japanese cuisine.