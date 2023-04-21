Richmond’s most eagerly anticipated new taproom is set to open this week from The Veil Brewing Co. with a blow-out block party on Saturday.

Over four years in the making, the $3-plus million project in Scott's Addition is triple the size of its original taproom, featuring a beer hall, a lounge area and event space, a large patio and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven.

Nokoribi will be Richmond's first yakitori restaurant, featuring a Japanese pub-inspired menu of grilled, salty meats on sticks, with Longoven chef Andrew Manning's signature touch of fermented vegetables, mirin glazes and crispy chili toppings.

“This is the taproom we’ve always wanted,” Matt Tarpey, co-founder and head brewer at The Veil, said. “We thought it would be the best representation of what we’re trying to do here in Scott’s Addition: to have a comfortable, amazing space, great food and a cool design and aesthetic.”

The space at 1509 Belleville St. opens to a beer hall with communal tables and a giant bar with over 40 taps for The Veil's IPAs, farmhouse lagers, fruits and sours, including guest taps, an in-house cider and cocktails on draft. To the right is a giant open kitchen where Nokoribi will be grilling shrimp, chicken and vegetables over an open flame.

The 8,262-square-foot space is designed by Fultz & Singh Architects, which also designed The Veil’s Forest Hill location. The beer hall is darker in mood, with blacks and greys, while to the right, a lighter space opens up with a bright neon mural and an elevated lounge area with couches and soft spaces in cool greys and light white tones.

Nokoribi fires up

Like many breweries around town, The Veil wanted to have its own in-house restaurant to elevate food options and better serve customers.

In 2016, Tarpey struck up a friend with Manning, Longoven's chef, at one of its first pop-ups at Sub Rosa Bakery. The two quickly struck up a friendship and collaborated on several beers, both experimenting with fermentation, and pop-ups at The Veil space.

Since then, Longoven went on to open its much-lauded tasting menu restaurant in Scott's Addition and recently opened Lost Letter, with an easy Italian menu, at the front of the space.

“I always loved what they were doing. They were doing something special and different for the city [with their tasting menu] I hadn’t seen before,” Tarpey said.

The name -- Nokoribi -- comes from the Japanese word for ember, with the concept based on meats, chicken, seafood and vegetables cooked over a live coal fire.

“We went back and forth with different ideas. They wanted something unique. Other breweries have pizza and burgers. They wanted something a little different,” Manning said.

Expect yuzu kosho shrimp, chicken meatballs with a mirin glaze, and broccoli with a chili crunch and furikake served on skewers. There will also be katsu sandwiches, which are crispy pork cutlets served with a sweet, fruity tonkatsu sauce, a few noodle dishes, steamed edamame and salads like a daikon salad with cucumber and shiso. Plus a few fried dishes such as fried mushroom and fried koji wings with togarashi and lime.

“There’s no yakitori concept in Richmond. I love eating that way: smaller skewers, Japanese pub style inspired food. Grilled, salty, spicy, all those things that go really great with beer,” Manning said.

Sample menu below:

“The menu is set up in smaller bites. That’s the style of eating in a yakitori,” Manning said of the mostly portable menu. It's also designed to be family-friendly and affordable.

Skewers are sold in pairs for $9-$12, smaller dishes run $6-$9, sandwiches are $12-$15 and noodles will be $10-$12.

"They do a cold glass noodle dish that's amazing," Tarpey said.

Fermentation plays a big role in the food at Nokoribi, as it does at Longoven, and Manning said that they’ve already started 200 pounds of kimchi for Nokoribi.

“The menu is exactly what you want [at a brewery],” Tarpey said. “It’s a really approachable too. You don’t have to be a connoisseur of high end restaurants to enjoy what they’re doing here.”

While the tweezer-perfected tasting menu at Longoven typically runs $155 per person, Nokoribi is meant to be an affordable way to enjoy the same level of highly executed, well-thought out food.

“We’re trying to take the food in a direction that pairs really well with The Veil’s beers,” Manning said.

Manning has also collaborated with The Veil on several beers, including Japanese Denim, on draft in the taproom, a simplistic lager with house-made koji rice, inoculated by Manning, and yuzu juice.

New cocktails, new features at new taproom

The new Veil taproom also plans to offer wine, cider, hard seltzer and, new to the Veil, cocktails. Having an in-house restaurant, The Veil was able to apply for and receive an ABC liquor license.

The Veil will be offering three draft cocktails at the opening, including a rum punch with two different types of rum, a Japanese old-fashioned with Japanese whiskey and a margarita. The Veil will also be able to make simple drinks like a gin and tonic or a tequila soda.

“This will be our first location with cocktails for now,” Tarpey said. “Our Norfolk and Forest Hill locations should have them in a few weeks.”

“With the restaurant and kitchen component, it’s more important than ever to be able to offer all different types of beverages and not just beer,” Tarpey said. “We’re still beer heavy. That’s who we are at the core. We find it that it makes folks stay a little longer if we offer things for everyone.”

Tarpey said that he hopes to offer rosé on draft soon, as well as sake.

The space also features Richmond’s possibly first shared all-gender bathroom. It has 10 stalls, a shared sink and neon flames illuminating the space.

“We’ve been trying to do it for a while. It’s important to us. We pride ourselves on being a space for everyone,” Tarpey said.

The new taproom itself almost didn't happen.

Originally, The Veil was planning on working with the Neighborhood Restaurant Group for a food hall, with Longoven as one of several food vendors. But the pandemic sidelined those plans and NRG abandoned the project.

“We decided to go ahead anyway with our own thing,” Tarpey said.

The Veil outgrew the space at the original taproom at 1301 Roseneath Road after seven years. "When we built it, we ran out of money and didn't put a lot of money into more durable finishes. It was starting show a lot of wear and tear. We needed more room for our customers and to upgrade the bathrooms." They also needed the space.

Now that The Veil has expanded to three locations, with one in Norfolk and another on Forest Hill, they will close the Roseneath location to the public and use it for production space.

To celebrate the new taproom’s grand opening, The Veil is throwing a block party on Saturday with performances from multiple Richmond bands, an indoor menu from Nokoribi, food trucks outside, such as High Roller Lobster Co., Smashed RVA, Gelati Celesti and the Young Mother pop-up from HBO’s “Big Brunch” winner Daniel Harthausen.

There will even be a mechanical bull.

The Veil is expecting thousands to attend, depending on the weather. West Moore Street will be closed to traffic for the occasion. The block party will run from noon to midnight at 1509 Belleville St.

“It’s been a long time coming. I’m a little stressed. There’s a lot to get done," Tarpey said. "But I’m extremely excited about it.”

