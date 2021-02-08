First Watch - Willow Lawn location is now open

First Watch - a restaurant chain that serves breakfast and lunch - opened its newest Richmond location Monday (Feb. 8) at 5310 W. Broad St.

The restaurant is in the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant space near Willow Lawn in Henrico County.

First Watch specializes in traditional breakfast fare using fresh, seasonal ingredients, plus lunch sandwiches and salads, and a juice bar with most entrees priced around $10.

The newest location also has a bar, which offers Bloody Marys and mimosas, plus "crafted brunch cocktail."

This is the restaurant group's sixth Richmond area location with three in Chesterfield County and three in Henrico County.

The first Richmond-area location opened in 2018 at 1403 Huguenot Road. First Watch is open daily from 7 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.