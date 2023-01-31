Five over-the-top Richmond restaurant dishes for ending your January diet

Are you wrapping up a dry January, Whole30 or other “new year, new me” monthlong health plan? Why not go out with a bang?

Plunge back into the pool of comfort food with these standout Richmond-area restaurant dishes that are truly deserving of ending a successful month of restriction.

If you did dry January: Mariposa Punch at Bingo

If you rounded up a group of pals for moral support during a month of mocktails, celebrate victory together with the Mariposa Punch at Bingo Beer Co. (2900 W. Broad St.). This eye-catching purple punch gets is color from butterfly pea flower tea syrup. Coconut and lemon add flavor, and a blend of multiple liquors adds the punch. Get it served in a chalice for two ($25) or in a bowl for six ($75).

For breaking your Whole30: Black Lodge Tower of Power

If you ate like a cave man on a month of Whole30, fast-forward to modern-day man food with Black Lodge’s (3200 Rockbridge Suite, Suite 101) Tower of Power ($100). Two tiers of hot dogs, chicken wings, patty melts and french fries are served like a fine dining seafood tower and made with the TLC that Brenner Pass, which shares the kitchen, puts in to every dish. It’s enough for four to six people to stuff themselves silly. You can also add a bottle of white Negronis or other classic cocktails ($60) to amp it up a notch.

For finishing a meat-free month: Smorgasbord from JewFro

End your meat-free month with JewFro’s (1721 E. Franklin St.) Smorgasbord. A giant wooden board arrives at your table loaded with peri peri chicken, zigni brisket, braised lamb shank, kale and braised nightshades, Israeli salad, couscous and house-baked breads. It's not only a heaping helping of meat, but also an interesting way to try a selection of chef Ari Augenbaum’s unique Jewish-African creations.

Curbed the carbs?: The Swank Bank from L’Opossum

If you were cutting carbs, head to L’Opossum (626 China St.) for The Swank Bank. Butter-poached Maine lobster mac and cheese in a “louche yet obscenely rich” truffled Mornay cream will be a delectable return to wheat. And it's tossed with asparagus and Swiss chard for good measure. If you’re there on the right night, you can make it extra festive with fresh truffles shaved tableside by a server wearing a rhinestone-festooned glove. Having trouble scoring a reservation? Go early and grab a seat at the bar.

If you gave up sweets: The Oaxacan Milkshake from Coco + Hazel

Why choose one dessert to wrap a no-sugar month when you can have multiple at once? Coco + Hazel’s (411 N. Ridge Road and 2733 McRae Road) Oaxacan milkshake ($15) starts with a milkshake base made from chocolate ice cream, mild chili powder and cinnamon. That’s topped with whipped cream and more cinnamon, then served in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch-rimmed cup topped with a churro and a Mexican chocolate ice cream sandwich. Does chili powder scare you? Try the Cake Shake ($15), which features a birthday cake milkshake topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry. It's served in a rainbow sprinkle-rimmed cup, and topped with a slice of confetti cake for a celebratory vibe.