Foo Dog Asian street food restaurant in the Fan closing

Foo Dog, an Asian street food restaurant in the Fan at 1537 W. Main St. announced that it will be closing on Jan. 1.

In an Instagram post, Foo Dog RVA announced that its last day of service would be Dec. 31.

Foo Dog was known for its ramen and Asian fusion street food such as pork belly bao sliders, fried fish tacos and fried chicken.

"For the past eight years, Foo has been a second home to our team and our guests," the post read. "This is truly such a special, endearing, and unique space to be a part of. One of our regulars described it as 'the place I feel most welcome and comfortable.'"

Foo Dog is a member of the EAT restaurant group, which includes Fat Dragon, Boulevard Burger and Brew and Osaka.

While the restaurant is closing, the post said that Foo Dog may re-appear in an upcoming food hall in 2023.