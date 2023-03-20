Food & Wine highlighted Richmond’s thriving dining scene in a recent online article entitled “Richmond, Virginia, Has Become a Culinary Powerhouse.”
The article focused on several Richmond chefs who have appeared on TV food competitions, such as
Daniel Harthausen, who won HBO’s “The Big Brunch,” and Keya Wingfield, who won 2021’s “Spring Baking Championship” on the Food Network.
The author visited the
Young Mother pop-up, hosted by Harthausen, at The Jasper last year, and waited in line with many hungry guests who “flooded in for the kare (Japanese curry gravy over home fries with mozzarella and kimchi) and slurp-worthy dumplings that more than justified the hour wait.”
Justin Ross of
JC Desserts, who also appeared on the “Spring Baking Championship,” is featured in the article, too. He said, “Chefs definitely see Richmond as a blank canvas where they feel comfortable shelling out new ideas and concepts and seeing what works with what they love doing.”
The article mentioned the
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, JewFro, Sprezza, Richmond’s craft brewery scene and nonalcoholic beverage creators.
The article also quotes Kelli Lemon, owner of
Urban Hang Suite, one of the founders of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and director of streaming video at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Richmond has figured out a way to be this interesting hub for entrepreneurship. That’s our thing. We breed very small ideas into big things,” Lemon told Food & Wine.
The article appeared on
Food & Wine’s website on March 10.
“Richmond was chosen specifically for this feature as a standalone story on their growing and excellent restaurant scene,” a spokesperson for the magazine said.
PHOTOS: Richmond dining all stars of 2022
Leah Branch
When Leah Branch took over the kitchen at The Roosevelt in the spring of 2022, she became the first Black, first female chef at the helm of the Church Hill institution.
Keya Wingfield
With her Bombay Chips and more, Keya Wingfield has been building her brand into an empire.
Daniel Harthausen
Dish from Daniel Harthausen
Yamitsuki: cabbage and wood ear mushrooms was prepared by Daniel Harthausen at Adarra for his monthly Japanese pop up, Young Mother, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Kim and Mike Lindsey
Kim and Mike Lindsey own ML Steak in Richmond, their seventh restaurant.
Dish from Mike Lindsey
Fried chicken sandwich with slab bacon, pimento cheese, collard greens and smoky honey mustard at Buttermilk + Honey.
Chef Hamidullah Noori
Chef Hamidullah Noori, owner of The Mantu, a modern Afghan restaurant in Carytown, credits UGK for helping launch his career after he fled Afghanistan with his family in 2015.
Dish from Chef Hamidullah Noori
Afghan bread baked over hot coals is on The Mantu’s menu.
Steve Yang
Bartender Steve Yang has raised the bar with his creative cocktails at Brenner Pass and Black Lodge.
Cocktail from Steve Yang
The Devil is a Lie, a mix of tequila, mezcal, creme de cassis, amaro, grapefruit, lime and mascarpone cheese, at Brenner Pass in Richmond, Va. on Friday, April 8, 2022. “I actually stole that from a friend, but I think it’s cool and no one else was doing it so I wanted to do something surpising,” said bartender Steve Yang about the cocktail, which has a buttery texture thanks to the cheese addition. EVA RUSSO/TIMES-DISPATCH
David Hunsaker and Jason Tesauro
Village Garden’s David Hunsaker and Jason Tesauro charm, teach.
Laine Myers
Tyler Darden
Justin Ross
Justin Ross’ take on the cronut is inspired at JC Desserts.
Desserts from Justin Ross
Desserts from JC Desserts.
Megan Lee Hopkins and Ben Burakoff
The Fan District’s Celladora Wines, owned by Megan Lee Hopkins, paints an intimate portrait of natural wine, framed by whimsical food offerings from chef Ben Burakoff.
Dish from Celladora
Inside Celladora Wines, a natural wine shop in Richmond’s Fan District, is a full-fledged restaurant serving chef Ben Burakoff’s creative dishes. They include a trio of dips with Sub Rosa toasted boule; dill-rich shrimp and grits; a divine eggs Benedict; and an elevated flapjack with berries, cultured butter and pralines.
