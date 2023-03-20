The article focused on several Richmond chefs who have appeared on TV food competitions, such as Daniel Harthausen, who won HBO’s “The Big Brunch,” and Keya Wingfield, who won 2021’s “Spring Baking Championship” on the Food Network.

The author visited the Young Mother pop-up, hosted by Harthausen, at The Jasper last year, and waited in line with many hungry guests who “flooded in for the kare (Japanese curry gravy over home fries with mozzarella and kimchi) and slurp-worthy dumplings that more than justified the hour wait.”

Justin Ross of JC Desserts, who also appeared on the “Spring Baking Championship,” is featured in the article, too. He said, “Chefs definitely see Richmond as a blank canvas where they feel comfortable shelling out new ideas and concepts and seeing what works with what they love doing.”

The article mentioned the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, JewFro, Sprezza, Richmond’s craft brewery scene and nonalcoholic beverage creators.

The article also quotes Kelli Lemon, owner of Urban Hang Suite, one of the founders of the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and director of streaming video at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

“Richmond has figured out a way to be this interesting hub for entrepreneurship. That’s our thing. We breed very small ideas into big things,” Lemon told Food & Wine.

The article appeared on Food & Wine’s website on March 10.

“Richmond was chosen specifically for this feature as a standalone story on their growing and excellent restaurant scene,” a spokesperson for the magazine said.