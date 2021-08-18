Former Bistro 27 restaurant owner opening wine bar on Grace Street in former Red Door space

The name of the new spot - Henley on Grace - is an homage to Wright's D.C. years., named after the Henley Park Hotel, where Wright inked the first big catering contract of his career in the '80s.

"Through the years, I always said, if I ever did a restaurant from the ground up, it's going to be named Henley - an homage to the place where I made my first sale," Wright said.

And remaking the restaurant form the ground up is exactly the plan Wright has for The Red Door - which in its last decade or so did daytime-only service and no alcohol. Wright is planning mainly dinner service (though lunch will be served on Thursdays and Fridays with weekend brunch) and a 100 or more bottle wine list - all of which will be available by the glass (provided the patron orders two glasses from the most expensive bottles, to cover the cost).

"It's truly going to be an authentic wine bar," Wright said.

Beer and cocktails will be available, too, though wine is the bigger emphasis at the new restaurant. Happy hour will be offered twice daily at the bar, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. The food menu will be European-influenced with entrees priced in the high-teens to mid-$20s range and created by a chef who's name Wright isn't yet sharing so the Culinary Institute of America-trained chef has time to give his notice.