 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Free coffee at Wawa on Thursday in all Virginia stores

  • 0
20190110_MET_WAWA

Wawa at 16000 Otterdale Station Wayin Chesterfield VA Wed. Jan. 9, 2019.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Who's up for free coffee?

Wawa will be offering a free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores on Thursday in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. Anyone qualifies for the free coffee -- you don't even have to buy anything.

The 100th store is opening on Thursday at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard in Fairfax with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Virginia customers can select any self-serve size (12, 16, 24 oz) on Thursday.

“It gives us great pride to open our 100th store in Virginia and toast our customers for their years of support,” Wawa's Adam Schall said in a statement. “We hope our customers enjoy celebrating this milestone, and we look forward to continued growth in the region.”

Collection: Our 'Virginia from above' series

Every week, Times-Dispatch visual journalists take you to a unique location in our "Virginia from above" series. 

Have an idea for our next drone feature? Email jwallaces@timesdispatch.com

1 of 5
0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kesha's lawyers accuse Dr. Luke of stalling defamation trial

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News