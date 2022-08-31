Free coffee at Wawa on Thursday in all Virginia stores

Who's up for free coffee?

Wawa will be offering a free hot coffee, any size, at all Virginia Wawa stores on Thursday in honor of the company opening its 100th store in the state. Anyone qualifies for the free coffee -- you don't even have to buy anything.

The 100th store is opening on Thursday at 9700 Fairfax Boulevard in Fairfax with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Virginia customers can select any self-serve size (12, 16, 24 oz) on Thursday.