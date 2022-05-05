From frosé to frozen soft-serve hard cider: nine frozen boozy drinks to try around RVA

We may be in that time of year where the season seems to change daily, but these drinks definitely say patio vibes and summer. You might hear frozen drink and think sweet and syrupy, but the contenders on this list are anything but. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots for boozy frozen drinks around town.

Frozen soft-serve hard cider at Buskey Cider

The flavor of Buskey’s dairy-free concoction changes every two weeks, so if something sounds good, hurry in to get it. To make the treat that is pulled to order just like soft-service ice cream, Buskey’s hard cider is blended with various flavors — right now it’s kiwi passionfruit. Get yours in a cup or on a cone in the Scott’s Addition tasting room. 2910 W. Leigh St. www.buskeycider.com

Frosé at Blue Bee Cider

Blue Bee Cider, also in Scott’s Addition, offers a cider-based frosé in rotating flavors. Look for fresh flavors like blackberry ginger and Mill Race Bramble frosé made from a cider infused with raspberries and blackberries, and peach frosé as the summer heats up. 1320 Summit Ave. www.bluebeecider.com

Boozie freeze pops at Tang & Biscuit

Choose the Red Pop or the Blue Pop for a grown-up take on a classic at Tang & Biscuit in Scott’s Addition. Both feature Dr. Stoner’s Island Bush Rum that’s infused with smoky Caribbean herbs, giving both pops an earthy undertone. Red pulls in watermelon, watermelon Red Bull and lime juice, and blue features Malibu, Coco-Berry Red Bull and lime juice. Both pops pack a definite liquor punch. 3406 W. Moore. St. https://tangandbiscuit.com

Frozen Pandan Pain Killer at The Jungle Room

You might think of frozen tiki drinks as sweet, but the Frozen Pandan Pain Killer at The Jungle Room in the Museum District is boozy and balanced. House-made Pandan coconut cream blended with Lemon Hart Original 1804 Rum, pineapple and orange juice goes down dangerously easily. 2727 W. Broad St. www.thejungleroomrva.com

Laura Lee’s Frozen Drink du Jour

The selections at Laura Lee’s in Forest Hill change regularly, but you can pretty much assume they’ll be delicious. Whether it’s a frozen sangria featuring tropical fruit and white wine, a Painkiller, or The Undercurrent with rum, burnt apricot honey, pineapple, coconut and citrus, you’re in good hands. 3410 Semmes Ave. https://lauraleesrva.com

Soft-serve margarita at Barrio

The first boozy ice-cream style beverage to take Richmond by storm comes from Barrio in the Fan District. Barrio’s soft-serve margaritas are served swirled high in a coop glass, making them one of the most Instagrammable libations on this list. Choose from lime, a rotating sorbet of the day, or a twist of both. Of course, all flavors are blended with tequila. 2229 W. Main St. https://barriorva.com

The Cantarito Conejo at Conejo

The Cantarito is Conejo's spin on the traditional Mexican Cantarito cocktail and features a dangerously drinkable combination of blanco tequila, grapefruit, orange, lime and a tangy guava twist that keeps you going back for one more sip. Another frozen option, The Coco Loco features mezcal, Fernet Branca Menta, coconut, pineapple, lime and cinnamon. 5820 Patterson Ave, Suite 103. https://conejococina.com

Rotating frozen cocktail at Saison Market

One of the first spots in Richmond to make serious non-syrupy-sweet takes on frozen drinks, Saison Market in Jackson Ward is famous for its frozen negronis, piña coladas and daiquiris made with high-quality ingredients. See what they’re serving, and snag a patio seat on the next sunny day. 323 N. Adams St. www.saisonrva.com/saison-market

Cosmic Love at Little Nickel

The Cosmic Love at Little Nickel combines vodka, Cointreau, orange blossom water, cranberry, champagne and lime for a sophisticated take on classic Cosmopolitan flavors. You can also choose to add a float of Campari, poblano tequila or Crème de Violette to amp it up even more. 4702 Forest Hill Ave. https://littlenickel.co