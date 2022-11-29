From pop-up chef to TV star, Richmond’s Daniel Harthausen wins big on HBO Max's 'The Big Brunch'

Katsu curry is not a dish that ordinarily commands a $300,000 price tag. It’s Japanese fast food, often sold in crowded Tokyo train stations or prepared by working families as a convenient weeknight meal. But when Daniel Harthausen’s version of it on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch” made the cooking competition’s most Simon Cowell-esque of judges, Sohla El-Waylly, swoon, the Richmond chef struck pure gold.

For his final act, Harthausen presented El-Waylly and judges Dan Levy (of “Schitt’s Creek” fame) and Will Guidara with a rich, tawny gravy, ladled over snowy caps of rice and panko-fried chicken cutlets. The winning dish was served teishoku-style, flanked by pickled sunomono cucumbers and chawanmushi — a dashi-rich steamed custard, one of Harthausen’s signature items at his recurring Young Mother pop-ups.

What impressed the judges was the chef’s knack for poignantly conveying and forging connections between his Korean and Japanese identity. “For someone his age without formal training, he has so much good intuition when it comes to food,” said El-Waylly to Levy and Guidara, making the case for Harthausen as they deliberated afterward. And, she added, “I don’t see that many voices similar to Daniel’s.”

Harthausen was overcome with emotions when the judges ultimately announced that he had won. He hadn’t slept the night before the last challenge, which turned out to be the most stressful cook of the 27-year-old’s career.

While standing there with the two other finalists, “everything kind of hit me at once,” said Harthausen — a newfound feeling of pride, an overwhelming sense of validation, and a wave of relief after a month-plus of attempting to stay calm under pressure from one challenge to the next.

“I was so stressed the entire show, trying to keep it together as much as I could,” he said. It wasn’t until the very end that he got “a chance to really feel those emotions.”

***

This first season of “The Big Brunch” has been full of memorable Harthausen moments. There’s the time the Young Mother chef concocted a green juice cocktail that he was told would someday make him a billionaire — and a sushi bagel he’ll probably never live down. And the time he inverted a panful of hot oil down his right arm while frying kimchi pancakes and, like a champ, kept right on cooking.

There’s also the time he made tteokbokki-inspired gnocchi fries that Levy asked to have boxed up, with plans to finish the rest at home. And the time the “Schitt’s Creek” star called Harthausen an “f-ing star” after the judges tried his new creation, a fully loaded okonomiyaki burrito (dubbed “The Okurrito”). Not to mention the three out of seven times Harthausen won “Best in Brunch,” before clinching the championship title.

Exciting as this all was, things got pretty anticlimactic during the six-month period immediately following Harthausen’s appearance on the show. He celebrated, the day after production wrapped, alone in his L.A. hotel room with a couple pours of fine scotch. He called his girlfriend Megan about the win, but that was it. And few besides his co-workers at Adarra even knew the reason he’d been away from Richmond, let alone how long he’d been gone for.

Life went back to normal once Harthausen returned from Hollywood. “After about a couple of weeks, I was just back in my own rhythm,” managing the bar at Adarra at 618 N. First St. and staging new pop-ups, he said. As far as being on the show, Harthausen somehow “brushed it off as something that just happened.”

That is, of course, until the show debuted in November. Harthausen’s phone, soon after, began blowing up with congratulatory DMs and texts from adoring fans. “I live in my own little world,” said the chef. Being in the spotlight all of a sudden was a shock for him.

A special viewing party in honor of Harthausen’s victory was held at The Veil Brewing this past Sunday. More than 50 people were in attendance for a screening of the finale.

***

Harthausen now finds himself at a major crossroads with Young Mother. The chef is in the process of figuring out how to use his winnings to evolve the concept into a full-fledged restaurant. His vision? A forty-seater with a smaller back dining room that doubles as a sushi omakase bar and a “pop-up incubator.” The incubator will serve as a space for other local chefs to test out new concepts, the same way he first did at Adarra, Cobra Burger, and The Jasper.

The plan, for now, is to buy a place in an up-and-coming area like Manchester, though Harthausen is not eager to rush into anything just yet. At this point, he’s still looking to find a second business partner for the project. “I’m excited to see, with the show coming out, if any offers will come in or if anyone would be interested in working with me,” he said.

In the meantime, the Young Mother pop-ups will continue. Even before the show, his events were booked for all of 2022. He, at one point, had over 120 parties wait-listed. With demand only slated to grow this coming year, now that the show has aired, he’s scrambling to build a website for the business and put in place a more sophisticated reservation system.

Good news, though. Folks may soon have a shot at sampling Harthausen’s iconic dishes from the show, like the okurrito and gnocchi fries, at a pop-up that the chef is hoping to stage at Cobra Burger in Church Hill.

***

On the final episode of “The Big Brunch,” Harthausen happened to be asked about the name, “Young Mother.” He explained to the judges that finding ways to express who he is on the plate and all that goes with it, meaningfully and truthfully, is the essence of Young Mother, a reference to his mother who had him when she was only 19.

“Even though I don’t have a relationship with my parents, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be who I am,” he said. “I think I’m just big on the idea that I’m not me without the experiences I’ve had, positive or negative, and I try to remind myself of that with everything I do.”

“It’s a great name,” Levy replied. “And it’s going to become a name that people know.”