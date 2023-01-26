 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Gelati Celesti to offer free donuts on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day to customers in PJs

  • 0
Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti will be offering a free Country Style donut to customers wearing their pjs on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day.

 Gelati Celesti

It may seem like life pauses over the holiday season, but Richmond restaurants have been making moves. We’ve got the scoop on openings and expansions you may have missed through the holiday crazy.

In honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (yes, that's a real thing), Richmond ice cream maker Gelati Celesti will be offering a free Country Style donut to customers wearing their pajamas on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Gelati Celesti will open early -- at 9 a.m. -- to start serving ice cream for breakfast and will offer a free donut to customers wearing their pajamas from 9 a.m. to noon.

"We’ve done this for a couple of years. It's a really fun way to celebrate a cool day in February," owner Steve Rosser said.

Parents and their kids typically start lining up at Gelati Celesti around 9 a.m., Rosser said. The Gelati Celesti staff will also be decked out in their pajamas and will be ready to start scooping.

People are also reading…

“It’s our favorite morning of the year and a huge hit with the community. One of the best parts about eating ice cream for breakfast is being in your pajamas and we can’t wait to see everyone come out to enjoy a scoop and a free, locally-made donut," Rosser said.

The local ice cream company will also be churning out a special ice cream flavor called Cereal Milk that blends Fruity Pebbles with Gelati Celesti's creamy ice cream.

Gelati Celesti has seven stores in the area:

• Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road

• Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Ave.

• Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road

• Scott’s Addition:1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

• Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St.

• Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road

• West End: 8906 West Broad St.

Happy National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, everyone!

Colleen Curran (804) 649-6151

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

@collcurran on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ana De Armas: From a Cuban soap opera to the Oscars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News