Gelati Celesti to offer free donuts on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day to customers in PJs

In honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (yes, that's a real thing), Richmond ice cream maker Gelati Celesti will be offering a free Country Style donut to customers wearing their pajamas on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Gelati Celesti will open early -- at 9 a.m. -- to start serving ice cream for breakfast and will offer a free donut to customers wearing their pajamas from 9 a.m. to noon.

"We’ve done this for a couple of years. It's a really fun way to celebrate a cool day in February," owner Steve Rosser said.

Parents and their kids typically start lining up at Gelati Celesti around 9 a.m., Rosser said. The Gelati Celesti staff will also be decked out in their pajamas and will be ready to start scooping.

“It’s our favorite morning of the year and a huge hit with the community. One of the best parts about eating ice cream for breakfast is being in your pajamas and we can’t wait to see everyone come out to enjoy a scoop and a free, locally-made donut," Rosser said.

The local ice cream company will also be churning out a special ice cream flavor called Cereal Milk that blends Fruity Pebbles with Gelati Celesti's creamy ice cream.

Gelati Celesti has seven stores in the area:

• Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road

• Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Ave.

• Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road

• Scott’s Addition:1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard

• Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St.

• Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road

• West End: 8906 West Broad St.

Happy National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, everyone!

Top five weekend events: 'Hairspray,' Tom Papa & 200 Years, 200 Stories ‘Hairspray’ Tom Papa ‘200 Years, 200 Stories’ at Library of Virginia ‘Peter Pan’ Artisan Market at Main Line Brewery