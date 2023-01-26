Gelati Celesti to offer free donuts on National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day to customers in PJs

It may seem like life pauses over the holiday season, but Richmond restaurants have been making moves. We’ve got the scoop on openings and expansions you may have missed through the holiday crazy.
National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (yes, that's a real thing), Richmond ice cream maker Gelati Celesti will be offering a free Country Style donut to customers wearing their pajamas on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Gelati Celesti will open early -- at 9 a.m. -- to start serving ice cream for breakfast and will offer a free donut to customers wearing their pajamas from 9 a.m. to noon.
"We’ve done this for a couple of years. It's a really fun way to celebrate a cool day in February," owner Steve Rosser said.
Parents and their kids typically start lining up at Gelati Celesti around 9 a.m., Rosser said. The Gelati Celesti staff will also be decked out in their pajamas and will be ready to start scooping.
“It’s our favorite morning of the year and a huge hit with the community. One of the best parts about eating ice cream for breakfast is being in your pajamas and we can’t wait to see everyone come out to enjoy a scoop and a free, locally-made donut," Rosser said.
The local ice cream company will also be churning out a special ice cream flavor called Cereal Milk that blends Fruity Pebbles with Gelati Celesti's creamy ice cream.
Gelati Celesti has seven stores in the area:
• Bon Air: 3004 Stony Point Road
• Grove Avenue: 5808 Grove Ave.
• Mechanicsville (truck): 9357 Atlee Road
• Scott’s Addition:1400 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard
• Short Pump: 11805 W. Broad St.
• Swift Creek: 13487 Hull Street Road
• West End: 8906 West Broad St.
Happy National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, everyone!
Top five weekend events: 'Hairspray,' Tom Papa & 200 Years, 200 Stories
‘Hairspray’
Through Sunday
Broadway in Richmond is giving audiences a chance to experience the warm-hearted hit musical comedy “Hairspray” at the Altria Theater. Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Times vary. 6 N. Laurel Ave. Tickets start at $30. (804) 592-3384 or
www.broadwayinrichmond.com
Jeremy Daniel
Tom Papa
Saturday
Brace yourself for nonstop laughter as the nationally renowned comedian who’s been seen on late-night TV almost more than a rerun of “Friends” brings his comedic energy to The National. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) 708 E. Broad St. Tickets start at $25. (804) 612-1900 or
www.thenationalva.com
Katie Byrne
‘200 Years, 200 Stories’ at Library of Virginia
Now open
The Library of Virginia marks its 200th anniversary with the first weekend of its exhibition “200 Years, 200 Stories,” showcasing the captivating narratives of 200 Virginians and reflecting the unique history of the state. Through Oct. 28. 800 E. Broad St. Free. (804) 692-3500 or
www.lva.virginia.gov
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND, TIMES-DISPATCH
‘Peter Pan’
Saturday and Sunday
Follow the second star to the right and journey through Neverland with the Stavna Ballet as it brings “Peter Pan” to life at the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education, taking audiences along a fantastical ride filled with magic, adventure and, of course, a sprinkle of pixie dust. 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. 11810 Centre St., Chester. $27.50. (804) 748-5555 or
www.perkinsoncenter.org
Gianna Grace Photography
Artisan Market at Main Line Brewery
Sunday
Head to Main Line Brewery to enjoy craft beers and live music among local small businesses selling handmade decor, jewelry, art, apparel and more in an open-air market where dogs are welcome. 1 to 5 p.m. 1609 Ownby Lane. Free entry; pay as you go. (804) 387-9670 or
www.mainlinerva.com
Morgan Sharrett