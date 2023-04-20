It’s not every day the North Chesterfield neighborhood of Bon Air gets a new restaurant. Even more rare, the chance at a free lunch.

On Wednesday, more than 200 people lined up at Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen at 2723 Buford Road just off Huguenot Road to get a free taste of the New York-style pizza, eggplant rollatini and panini sandwiches piled high with fresh mozzarella and pesto.

The restaurant has been more than four years in the making from Sicilian brothers Filippo and Gaetano Genova, who also own Pizza Express and Casa Italiana in western Henrico. The restaurant was originally planned to open a year ago, but delays and renovations pushed back the opening.

“People have been calling me, asking: when are you going to open?” Filippo Genova said.

The Genovas purchased the building in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues slowed down the renovations. They’re joined with Mike Jafari, a refugee from Turkey who became a delivery driver for Pizza Express, in the venture.

Genova’s Pizza Kitchen boasts a massive Italian menu with pizza, stromboli, calzones, paninis, sandwiches, pastas, salads and entrees. Genova said it’s a blend of the more-casual Pizza Express menu with the fine dining menu of Casa Italiana.

Many of the dishes draw on the Genova brothers’ Sicilian roots, such as a porchetta panini served on focaccia with roasted pork, broccoli rabe, potato, rosemary and provolone ($13) and the New York-style pizzas ($13-$26) topped with a variety of fresh ingredients.

“The pizzas are our specialty. We make the dough and the sauce fresh every day,” Genova said.

The restaurant features a white-tiled front counter and a glass case where the day’s specials, sandwiches, salads and pizzas can be showcased.

A giant pizza oven that can hold up to 28 pizzas spins at the front of the kitchen. Genova’s Pizza Station also offers rotisserie chicken ($13-$27), which is marinated Italian style and served with side dishes such as roasted potatoes with onions and rosemary or pasta salad, green bean salad or cauliflower salad.

“These are our dishes from Sicily. Like our grandmother’s recipe for lasagna,” Genova said.

The dine-in or takeout restaurant offers seating for up to 36 inside and a covered patio that seats 16. There is parking in front and behind the restaurant.

During the four years he was working on the restaurant, Genova said he was also contacted by other restaurants looking to rent the building. Bon Air is notoriously short on restaurants, with Southbound, Joe’s Inn Bon Air and Chicken Fiesta, among others, as the main options in the neighborhood, with some newer additions like Chicano Boy in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center and Abuelita’s a bit farther afield on Midlothian Turnpike.

“There’s not much out here,” Genova said.

When the last free slice of pizza was given away, the Genova brothers and Jafari turned away disappointed visitors, but shook hands and handed out menus, inviting them back to the restaurant when it reopened for a paid dinner service.

“They’ve been waiting a long time,” Genova said. “We’re happy to be here and in the neighborhood.”

