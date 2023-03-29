When ordering from DoorDash or UberEats, it is not always clear from whom you are actually ordering.

For example, if you get a chicken sandwich from Conviction Chicken, you are really ordering from TGI Fridays.

Or if you order wings from It’s Just Wings on DoorDash, the food is coming out of the kitchens of Chili’s or Maggiano’s.

And perhaps most famously, if you order a pizza from Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings on GrubHub, it is really coming from the kitchen of Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Ghost kitchens saw a surge in popularity during the pandemic when restaurants shuttered their doors and people began ordering delivery instead. The market for online on-demand food delivery services in the U.S. is estimated at $95.1 billion for 2022. It is projected to reach $400.7 billion by 2030, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com.

“The food service business has changed forever,” Curtiss Stancil, owner of A.M. Kitchen Company, an independent provider that operates 15 restaurant brands out of three kitchens in the Richmond area, said.

'Our pivot has turned into a growing enterprise'

Stancil operated a successful catering company in Richmond for years, but pivoted during the pandemic, launching Anniebell’s Famous Oven Fried Chicken and Da Best Damn Breakfast out of Hatch Kitchen.

He now has three kitchens, one in Scott’s Addition at CloudKitchens, launched by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and another in Chesterfield called A.M. Kitchen at 9545 Amberdale Drive, which offers in-person dining and delivery. A.M. Kitchen now serves a total of 15 restaurant brands from three kitchens.

The newest location for the A.M. Kitchen Company recently opened on the VCU campus at 815 W. Cary St. It serves menus from six different restaurants including Da Best Damn Breakfast, Breakfast Chick, Flapjack Hut, Bite Me, Mr. Beast Burger and Pardon My Cheesesteak, all under one roof. Food is available for dine-in, take-out or delivery via Doordash, Grubhub or Ubereats.

“Our pivot has turned into a growing enterprise,” Stancil said. “We’ve been able to meet the demand.”

The business started in 2020 with two employees and has now grown to 22.

“We grew very fast during COVID because of the [dine-in] restrictions,” Stancil said. “I see where the market is going. It’s now a balance of consumers: some who want to dine in, some who want it delivered directly to them.”

National brands like Chick-fila-A, Cracker Barrel, Jason’s Deli and more have launched online-only brands, focusing on everything from burgers to pancakes to stuffed baked potatoes. “Everyone wants to operate multiple brands out of the same kitchen,” Stancil said.

Besides his own restaurant concepts, A.M. Kitchen also licenses other restaurant concepts, like Mr. Beast Burger, the brainchild of YouTuber Mr. Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, which became a viral sensation when it was released in 2020. Mr. Beast Burger is now offered in over 1,700 locations across the U.S.

“We deliver Mr. Beast in the Richmond market,” Stancil said. “Otherwise, it comes out of Red Robin.”

A.M. Kitchens also bakes and delivers Mariah Carey Cookies and just added a new brand, Pardon My Cheesesteak, which originates from the comedic podcast “Pardon My Take.”

Stancil said that business is now 50% dine-in and 50% delivery. He describes his business as a micro food hall, on-demand restaurant.

But A.M. Kitchen is not the only virtual food hall in town.

Virtual food hall ChefSuite is now open

ChefSuite, a new ghost kitchen and virtual food hall, recently opened at 4711 W. Broad St.

ChefSuite is the brainchild of two friends, Jay Modi and Jarnail Tucker, both originally from New Jersey, who came up with the concept. They picked Richmond because of its growth and buzzing dining scene.

“I’ve been visiting for years. I saw the growth in Scott’s Addition. I’ve always known there’s a passion here for supporting local business and supporting the arts, whether it’s culinary, food or music,” Tucker said. “Everybody wants to see people do new things here and exciting new concepts. This is the perfect place.”

There are spaces for 16 kitchen suites for rent, each operating unique dining concepts. Suites run in size from 200 square feet to 400 square feet and come with exhaust hoods, commercial use sinks, cold storage and everything one would need to run a business, Modi said. Rent currently starts at $2,700 per month.

Customers can place their restaurant orders via third party apps like DoorDash and UberEats for delivery. Or customers can physically place their orders at a kiosk in the lobby at ChefSuite and pick up their items to go. Dine-in is not an option at ChefSuite, which offers 31 devoted parking spots for delivery drivers and customers.

“We don’t really like the term ‘ghost kitchen,’” Tucker said. “Because we’re a very transparent, brand new company. We want people to know who we are. We want people to know what we’re doing, especially our tenants.”

“We want people to be proud to come to work. We have ChefSuite branding in here. It’s very bright and welcoming. We want our tenants to bring their friends and family here,” Modi added.

With 13 more suites available for rent, new restaurants at ChefSuite are expected be announced soon.

“It shows how the whole industry has been pivoting in a lot of ways to reach new customers,” Robert Melvin with Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association said.

Ghost franchises push independents out of the market

Some local restaurants say they are being squeezed out of the ghost kitchen industry by the national brands masquerading as other restaurants online.

Husband-and-wife duo Jon Martin and Liz Clifford came up with the idea for three delivery-only restaurants, all operated out of one kitchen, right at the start of the pandemic.

They launched Fat Kid Sandwiches, Victory Garden and Garden Party out of Hatch Kitchen in Scott’s Addition in 2020.

But the steep fees they had to pay to third party apps like UberEats or DoorDash — 26% to 30% — quickly made the ghost kitchen model not feasible.

“Originally we viewed those fees as marketing. We were just trying to get our name and brand in front of people’s eyes. If you’re scrolling through UberEats and see Fat Kid Sandwiches, we’re registering in customers’ minds,” Clifford said. “But as we became more established, giving away 20% to 30% became unreasonable.”

And the bad rap of ghost franchises eventually became a negative as well.

“The things that really hurt us were those corporate ghost kitchens, tricking people into eating from Chuck E. Cheese. It made people trust independent restaurants like us less,” Clifford said.

Clifford and Martin eventually focused on Fat Kid Sandwiches solely and opened a brick-and-mortar stall at Hatch Local Food Hall in Manchester at 400 Hull St. Through Hatch, Fat Kid Sandwiches is available for delivery via DoorDash.

“I think there is a demand for food delivery services, but I wish we could find a way to have a local alternative that isn’t DoorDash or UberEats,” Clifford said.

Chop Chop RVA was a local delivery service that charged a lower commission rate, but it ceased operations last summer.

“We’re at the intersection of restaurants and technology. And the market will continue to grow,” Stancil said. “The industry has changed forever.”

PHOTOS: ChefSuite & A.M. Kitchen Company