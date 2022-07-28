 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hang Space vegan restaurant closing

Hang Space

Hang Space, a 100% vegan restaurant located in North Chesterfield at 8002 Buford Court, is closing. Its last day of service is today.

"Y'all got us through a flood, a pandemic while we operated as a to go spot, and more, and we are so thankful to be able to have served fun vegan food for the last 4 years to all," the restaurant posted to its Instagram page

"It has been such a rewarding experience in so many ways. But, it's time now for rest. Perhaps one day down the road, we will re-emerge in a different location, who knows. But for now, we are going to take some much needed time for rest and family time. We love you guys, thank you for the continuous love, and we thank, each and every one of you."

Hang Space was a popular spot for local vegans, known for its BAM burgers, Chik-Fil-Ain't sandwiches, chickn' parmesan rolls and more.

The vegan restaurant was a collaboration between GoGoVeganGo Food Truck and Yummvees Catering/Meal Prep. It didn't serve any meat, dairy or animal products in its food, but prided itself on creating comfort food that was so good, you wouldn't notice it.

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

