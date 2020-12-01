Hardywood to produce Fightin' Hokies Lager designed by Virginia Tech researchers

Researchers from Virginia Tech have crafted a recipe for a new beer that will be manufactured by Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. It's called the Fightin' Hokies Lager.

The licensed beverage is a Munich-style Helles lager with a "balance between pleasant malt sweetness and herbal noble hop character," a Virginia Tech release stated. The beer's alcohol by volume will be 5%, and it will be available in the spring.

After Virginia Tech had developed its recipe, the university solicited breweries to bring the concept to life. Virginia Tech said it chose Hardywood among the several breweries that responded because of its reputation, sustainability practices and local ingredients.

"The desire from the beginning was to partner with a premium brewing firm with solid ties within Virginia to produce proprietary recipes that could work hand-in-hand with our faculty to develop and produce the best beer possible," said Brandy Salmon, Virginia Tech associate vice president.

Eric McKay, president and co-founder of Hardywood, called Virginia Tech a "philosophically aligned collaborative partner" for his brewery.

Hardywood opened in 2011 near Scott's Addition. Its West Creek location in Goochland County opened in 2018.