Hatch Kitchen food incubator in South Richmond now has a restaurant - Hatch Cafe RVA

All things considered, Austin Green, co-owner of Hatch Cafe RVA and executive director of Hatch Kitchen RVA, knew that now wasn’t the best time to open a restaurant.

But he figured, why wait?

“We could just do nothing for an indefinite period of time or we can just try something,” Green said.

The cafe — a new venture from Hatch Kitchen, a 24-hour food and beverage incubator in South Richmond that acts as a stepping stone for those getting their start in the food industry — made sense when it came to next steps.

It opened early August.

The cafe’s been a part of the Hatch Kitchen’s plan since its initial creation, said Green, also the co-founder of Hatch Kitchen, which opened in the Clopton Siteworks complex off Maury Street in early 2019.

The original idea for the cafe was to not only have a place where patrons and Hatch members could eat on site, but a place for Hatch Kitchen to hold events like classes, seminars and pop ups.

But soon after the start of its 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. lunch hour on Tuesday, the cafe’s quiet.