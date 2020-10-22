Health District: People who attended concert at Henrico restaurant should quarantine

The Henrico County Health Department reported Thursday that it's investigating a possible COVID outbreak associated with a Oct. 9 live music event at JJ's Grille - a restaurant on Staples Mill Road in Glen Allen.

The Health Department is recommending people who attended the show "immediately stay home and away from others for 14 days."

The self-quarantine would include avoiding visits from guests, no sharing of towels and plates, staying at least 6 feet away from others and the continued wearing of masks.

"While there have been no reported cases of exposure associated with live music or group events held on dates before October 9, HCHD is still evaluating the potential for further exposures and would recommend that individuals who have visited the establishment after October 9 monitor for symptoms and consider being tested for COVID-19 infection," VDH said in a statement.

The release added that JJ's Grille and the local health department are working together to limit potential spread into the community.

JJ's Grille could not be reached for comment.