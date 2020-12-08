Heated and covered Richmond patios: Winter is coming, but Richmond restaurants have got us covered

Other owners, such as Giavos and Phelan, are less definitive about the future. “At some point, it’s going to get cold — when you run to your car in the morning — it’s going to get that cold,” Phelan says. “I imagine in the months to come, we’ll challenge what ‘too cold’ actually means to somebody.”

Another question looms: What will happen to these winterized outdoor patios once the pandemic is over? Some restaurants have been authorized to operate patios only temporarily on adjoining sections of city sidewalks and parking lots. And it’s unclear if they will have to remove those patios — into which they may have poured thousands of hard-earned dollars — when all is said and done.

“It’s a Catch-22,” says Giavos, about investing in an outdoor patio. “I don’t want to do too much and, when this is over with, I’ve got to pull down $30,000 worth of stuff because the city won’t allow me to keep it.”

For now, with restaurant dining completely upended by the pandemic, the option of dining outdoors in any capacity feels like a blessing for everyone involved. And the best any of us can do is persevere — to don our warmest coats, our chunkiest sweaters, our longest long johns, and our thickest socks and simply order the stiffest drinks on the menu.