Here’s to the last bites of summer

Or spend just one more balmy summer evening on the porch with Miss Laura Lee herself and some crostini of sliced nectarines, sitting pretty over crusty sourdough ($6). The crostini, spread thick with a mortar of mild ricotta, get a little dolled up with crushed pistachios and bitter microgreens. But the nectarines, which are seasonably bright, fruity and floral, remain the belle of the ball.

Hang on to the happiest feelings of summer for a moment longer — the very same ones you had as a kid — with a tomato hand pie from Little Cat Bakery ($7), Alewife sous chef Amanda Sanders’ weekend pop-up. Each rounded pie dons a decorative braided crown. Somewhere between an empanada and a turnover, these tender-flaky pouches come piping hot, deliciously salty and chock-full of end-of-season Hanover tomatoes and ooey-gooey cheese.

And for the last time this year, behold the season’s bounteous fields and gardens as you cut into Grisette’s tomato tart ($14). An envelope of rustic galette crust contains a heartfelt love letter from chef Donnie Glass to the summer, inscribed with peak-season tomatoes, fresh sheep’s milk ricotta, as well as thyme, oregano and other herbs from Glass’ garden. The juiciness of the tomatoes, the grassiness of the ricotta and the savoriness of the herbs burst forth with every bite like the final glimmers of summer sun.

This particular summer may be one we’ll prefer to forget for the most part. The least we can do before the season ends is to find a few things worth remembering — memories of all the sumptuous fare this summer has brought us and will bring us again this time next year, hopefully in a world much better, healthier and happier than the one we’re living in right now.