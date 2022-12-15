Holiday pop-up bars in Richmond: Miracle on Cary, The Evergreen, Rum & Reindeer and more

This year, it feels as if more Richmond-area restaurants are celebrating the holiday season with festive decor and celebratory cocktails galore. During this time with lower levels of COVID-19 concerns, customers are looking to celebrate and business owners are hoping to recoup revenue.

Restaurant owners say the holiday season accounts for 20% of their annual sales and fine dining operators raise that number to 49%, according to restaurant software and payments solution company SpotOn. This is prime time to get creative.

Here is a hit list of spots you don’t want to miss.

The Miracle on Cary at The Jasper

The Jasper (3113 W. Cary St.) is Richmond’s longest-running holiday pop-up bar, shutting down for a few days after Thanksgiving each year and reopening fully drenched in lights and tinsel as The Miracle on Cary. It’s part of the national Miracle Christmas-themed pop-up bar concept that bars can pay a fee to participate in. This year, the Miracle organization is donating 10% of proceeds to Seva Foundation, a global nonprofit eye care organization that works with communities around the world to develop self-sustaining programs that preserve and restore sight.

The Miracle on Cary’s menu features holiday cocktails such as the citrusy vodka-based Grandma Got Run Over By A T-Rex, served in a festive dinosaur glass, and the mint-, chocolate- and tequila-based Christmas Cricket. The photo-worthy Miracle-themed glasses are also available for sale. Other than the big table at the back of the restaurant, which is booked for the rest of the season, The Miracle on Cary is open to walk-ins, but the line is generally long. Our tip: Post up in the window at Can Can (3120 W. Cary St.) across the street, where it also feels fun and festive, and watch for the right line-dip moment to sprint over.

The Evergreen at Birdie’s

For the first time this year, the coffee and oyster bar in the lobby of Common House that’s open to the public has become The Evergreen at Birdie’s (305 W. Broad St.). Oyster cans commingle with ornaments, glitter and fake snow in every corner of the cafe to create a cheer-filled vibe.

There’s a special cocktail menu with hot and cold libations, too. We love the Five Golden Rings with bourbon and fig; Not My Gumdrop Buttons with gingerbread syrup, bourbon and spiced rum; and Christmas in LA, a refreshing blend of Cirrus vodka, pineapple, beet juice, honey, lemon and amaro. The drinks are served in festive glassware (also available for sale) to complement the layers of decorations. Even if you’re not imbibing, dine-in coffee drinks are served in the seasonal glasses, too. Reservations at Birdie’s are all booked, but bar seating and a few tables are saved for walk-ins.

WinterFreuden Apres Ski Chalet at Hotel Greene

Hotel Greene’s (508 E. Franklin St.) lobby has been transformed into an Alpine ski chalet with fur, lights and hand-painted German expressionist-style winter scenes. Festive decor has also been added throughout the mini golf course. While you hit the green, sip on the Black Diamond Eggnog that was aged for two months before hitting the menu. Hotel Greene is walk-in only; check Instagram before you go to make sure the chalet isn’t closed for a holiday party.

Rum and Reindeer at Island Shrimp Co.

Both Island Shrimp Co. locations (11500 Midlothian Turnpike and 11 Orleans St.) have been totally transformed with snow, dining igloos, and Christmas-in-the-tropics decor and cocktails. The Rocketts Landing location even has a snow machine blowing outside the entrance. Snowflake Sunburn, an insta-worthy fruity rum-based concoction with almond and cinnamon syrups, comes served in a Santa hula mug garnished with fresh mint. Also try the Milk & Cookies boozy, creamy concoction that’s served with a side of hot housemade chocolate chip cookies. Reservations are still available for this pop-up; there’s a $10 fee per person to dine in the waterfront heated igloos.

Additional igloo experiences

You’ll also find glam holiday igloos at The Boathouse at Sunday Park (4602 Millridge Parkway, Midlothian) for $10 per person. Fall Line Kitchen & Bar (500 E. Broad St.) is offering a Winter Igloo Experience. The $100 rental fee includes two hours for up to six people in an igloo outfitted with heaters, lavish decor and a Bluetooth speaker.

Cameo Cakery & Cafe Winter Wonderland

Two nutcrackers welcome you to Cameo Cakery & Cafe’s (306 Libbie Ave.) heated patio that’s decked out with multiple candy-themed Christmas trees, stars, candy canes and greenery. Inside, the cafe looks like a gingerbread house come to life with faux gumdrops lining the doorways. Sip special lattes, such as gingerbread toffee nut, butter pecan and peppermint mocha. Cameo also has special fudge, decorated shortbread cookies and seasonal cupcake flavors. Mimosa flights, espresso martinis and other alcoholic libations are also available.

More spots for festive coffee concoctions

Fuel Pump (3200 W. Cary St.) is offering a special winter menu featuring eggnog, oatnog (made with oat milk) and coquito that can be enjoyed alone or in lattes, a wintermint mocha, and Bellocq Christmas Tea with vanilla, rose and spices. Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox (2620 Buford Road, North Chesterfield County) offers apple spice lattes, peppermint mochas, gingerbread lattes, eggnog lattes and steamed apple cider. Greenbriar Cafe and Coffeehouse’s (1211 W. Main St.) December latte menu includes a butter cookie latte, a yule log latte, frosted cranberry chai and gingerbread hot chocolate.

Rooftop s’mores and pour-over cocoa

The Pit and The Peel Rooftop (1210 W. Main St.) has been festooned inside and out with Christmas trees, multicolored lights and colorful ornaments. Head up to the roof where you can order a s’mores charcuterie board that comes complete with your own Solo Stove for marshmallow toasting. You can also order fancy pour-over hot cocoa with homemade marshmallows — spiked or not spiked — and the roof has a special selection of holiday cocktails, including an espresso martini and a spiced Old Fashioned.

Santa’s Cocktail Shop

Cirrus Vodka (1603 Ownby Lane) has been converted into Santa’s Cocktail Shop with cozy decor inside and sparkly clouds on the patio. There is also a special menu. The Saint Nicholas Hot Cocoa, made with horchata, house-made cocoa, oat and almond milks, and the Peppermint White Russian, featuring Blanchard’s coffee liqueur, peppermint agave, oat milk and a candy cane rim, are creamy and vegan friendly.

Standout cocktails

Virago Spirits (1727 Rhoadmiller St.) is offering a menu with eight special drinks. We loved the tiki-tasting rum-based Tahitian Holiday as well as the gin-forward Swirly Twirly Gumdrops with cranberry, rosemary, lemon and star anise.

Both Kreggers locations (9523 Kings Charter Drive, Ashland, and 2614 W. Cary St.) are pouring winter cocktails, such as a chai Old Fashioned; a cranberry-spiced paloma; a Nutty Russian, featuring the popular Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey; and an eggnog martini.

Lunch.Supper! (1215 Summit Ave.) has eight special cocktails and one mocktail. She Thinks I’m Cute is frothy with brandy, amaretto, lemon, bitters, nutmeg, allspice, holiday syrup and egg white. Alohamora combines reposado tequila with roasted orange, lime, pear hibiscus syrup and elderflower. You’ll Shoot Your Eye Out is an upstyled riff on a cosmopolitan featuring rosemary-infused Virago gin, pomegranate sweet vermouth, pomegranate-infused Campari and cranberry juice.

Get Tight Lounge (1104 W. Main St.) has added lights in the windows, trees and a festive menu with whiskey barrel-aged eggnog. There are also Christmas music events happening throughout the month.

Speaking of nog, Black Lodge’s (3200 Rockbridge St. #101) version is frozen and described as “basically brandy and Jäger ice cream.” Try it amid the colored lights and decorations that echo the trendy dive-bar vibe.

Helen’s Restaurant (2527 W. Main St.) is packed with colorful lights, holiday blow molds and a cozy mood. Dinner reservations are almost booked, but space is saved for walk-ins; the restaurant does not accept reservations for brunch. You can also pop in for a late-night libation; the cocktail menu changes regularly and always features seasonal ingredients.

New York Deli (2920 W. Cary St.) also has decorations aplenty and has a special cocktail menu with options ranging from a Winter in New York Sour cocktail to a Sleigh Bomb featuring Jameson whiskey topped with Irish cream dropped in a The Virginia Beer Co. Holiday Milk Stout. At brunch, you can also try a Santa or Grinch waffle special.

Crafted’s (4900 Libbie Mill East Blvd.) taste of Christmas cocktail menu includes a Papa’s Boozy Eggnog and a house-infused cranberry vodka mule, among other concotions.

Bask by the trees

A Christmas cocktail list wouldn’t be complete without reminders about two big tree spots in town. The Jefferson (101 W. Franklin St.) has a 30-foot tree, 20 smaller trees, hundreds of poinsettias and gingerbread display to see this year. Stop by the bar in Lemaire and grab a gin-based Winter Wonderland with rosemary syrup or a Christmas Margarita with cranberry to sip while you wander. Richmond’s favorite alligator statue photo op has also returned with a seasonal sparkly backdrop.

You can also head to Quirk Hotel (201 W. Broad St.) for its famous white-and-pink tree with matching decor throughout and a Pumpkin Spice Lattini or a Sedona with dark rum, crème de banana, Campari, cinnamon simple syrup and lime.

