Hot for Pizza and more - check out these recently opened Richmond pizza shops

Whereas operators of full-service restaurants have been forced to pivot to doing takeout or delivery, the shift for pizzaiolos during the pandemic has proven far less daunting. According to Perkinson, “The to-go model was already in our brain since day one, which helped a hundred percent. We didn’t have to spend as much time trying to pivot.”

Whether pizza has somehow earned the title of “unofficial food of the pandemic” is debatable. After all, is it ever really the wrong occasion for pizza? That tried-and-true combination of leavened dough and melted cheese, topped with endless possibilities, feels like the right answer to just about everything. So why not a global pandemic?

Suffice it to say, these new pizza joints — signs of life during a time when most of our own lives have been upended — couldn’t have come at a better moment for Richmond dining. Pandemic or not, they’re welcome additions to our food scene. Here are several pies worth getting excited about.

Pizza Bones: Classic Cheese Pizza ($13, 14-inch pie)