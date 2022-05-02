Hueya pop-up taking over Quirk Rooftop for the summer; Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar going above New York Deli

Eduardo Silva-Martinez grew up with an appreciation for eating local. “I’m a first generation Mexican-American,” he says. “My parents are farmers. They grew vegetables and butchered everything we ate.”

While working in restaurants like The Roosevelt, Silva-Martinez also started hosting food pop-ups late last year, making the simple food he grew up eating. He called it “Hueya,” meaning “to grow” in Nahuatl, an indigenous language that is still spoken by more than a million people in Mexico and the United States: “It seemed pretty fitting for what I wanted to do,” he says. The Hueya menu features fresh, seasonal ingredients that are simple, but very focused on flavor.

In addition to the pop-ups, Silva-Martinez is a sous chef at The Lobby Bar in Quirk Hotel (201 W. Broad St.) and when executive chef Felipe Bolivar tasted his food, it seemed like a great fit for the roof where the final meal assembly takes place in the small rooftop kitchen with a flat top, a grill and a fryer. Hueya will run during business hours on the roof all summer from Tuesday through Saturday.

For the Hueya Q Rooftop menu, Silva-Martinez is taking advantage of Quirk’s larger prep kitchen, smoker, consistent staff and access to a broader set of ingredients. “The goal is to highlight things you may not be used to,” he says.

He’s making all the tortillas from scratch. You’ll see lamb leg barbacoa that’s slow braised in plantain leaves with adobo and a bright, flavorful ceviche made with rock shrimp and finished with charred leeks and fried tostadas. Mollete de Birote is similar to crostini but made with a special type of sourdough roll that Silva-Martinez makes fresh daily. The bread is grilled and topped with miso pinto bean spread, queso fresco and compressed tomato.

To complement the Hueya menu, bar manager Matt Rogers has spun up a new cocktail list with some tequila-focused libations as well.

Coming soon: Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar above New York Deli

Earlier this month New York Deli received approval from the city to begin construction on a new rooftop bar above the Carytown restaurant (2920 W. Cary St.). It’s named Rockaway Beach Tiki Bar for the beach in Queens, N.Y., that saw an explosion of tiki and surf culture in the early 1960s. It’s also one of the most dangerous surfing spots. The menu features island-inspired dishes—even spam rolls, a pupu platter, and house-made kimchi—and fried dishes will be prepared in the city’s first commercial air fryer. Happy hour is also already planned for Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Follow New York Deli on social media for completion updates.

More Rooftops To Visit Around Town:

Byrd House at The Graduate, 301 W. Franklin St.: The cocktail bar on the roof of the Graduate Hotel features 360-degree city views, a light foot menu, and, of course, frosé.

Common House, 303 W. Broad St.: You’ll have to find a member to get you into this rooftop bar with a pool and a swanky, exclusive vibe.

Havana 59, 16 N. 17th St.: Check to make sure this rooftop is open before you go—it doubles as a popular wedding reception venue. The vibe is relaxed with a Cuban influence and many mojitos to choose from.

The HofGarden, 2818 W. Broad St.: Mix with the Scott’s Addition young professionals while partaking in a large craft beer selection, frozen fruity drinks and 2,000-pound brick pizza oven. You’ll also frequently find music and special events like Sunday Sundowns that feature live music from 2 to 8 p.m. and discounted drinks from 2 to 4 p.m.

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina, 11 W. Broad St.: Recently opened, Juan’s features a fresh takes on Mexican flavors with a guacamole cart, Mexican-fusion sushi, and ten different types of ceviche. The cocktail menu has a soft-serve margarita, six types of micheladas, and lots of signature drinks. We’ve got our eye on the celebration cocktail that’s smoked tableside.

Kabana, 700 E. Main St.: This recently renovated rooftop will be open Thursday for Cinco de Mayo with an updated, more sophisticated vibe and a new menu with Asian influences.

Postbellum, 1323 W. Main St.: The laid-back rooftop deck stays open until 2 a.m. and is popular with Fan-dwellers for afternoon beers and happy hour.

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop, 3406 W. Leigh St.: The Rooftop at Starr Hill features its own beer menu and a relaxed brewery vibe with views of Scott’s Addition.

Hatch Local adds happy hour

Who doesn’t like discounted drinks? On May 4, Richmond’s new Manchester food hall Hatch Local (400 and 414 Hull St.) started offering happy hour. Every day Hatch is open, currently Wednesday through Sunday, there will be discounted draft cocktails, draft beers, bottles of wine and boilermakers along with daily specials, such as $5 glasses of wine, tequila, mimosas, and more, from 3 to 6 p.m. We love the draft Good Vibes only cocktail featuring tequila, beet blackberry allspice shrub, ginger liqueur and ginger bitters, as well as the draft wine from Virginia winery Rosemont Vineyards.