'I’m not changing anything': Bandito's restaurant re-opening soon - under new ownership

Bandito's Burrito Lounge - the 23-year-old "Mexi-Cali cuisine" and live music Richmond hot spot - will soon be open again and, for the first time, under new ownership.

Sean McClain opened the original Bandito's in 1997 at 733 W. Cary St. (current MoJo's location) before moving it to the Museum District at 2905 Patterson Ave. in 2002 (when Surfish Station closed).

But now McClain has sold the restaurant, which has been closed since the outset of the pandemic in March. The deal closed Sept. 30.

"The financial hardship of COVID simply made it too hard to hang on," McClain said. "Takeout alone isn’t enough to cover costs. My pockets just aren’t deep enough to weather the uncertain future. I’m happy for the buyer and am looking forward to the next chapter."

"I’m not changing anything, everything's going to be exactly as is was," said new owner Sonny Heath.

Heath has been in the restaurant and bar business since 1977. Currently he also owns Chester Junction, a restaurant and bar in Chesterfield County, but he said he's had restaurant and bars "everywhere," including a now-closed Lakeside restaurant called Sonny's Bar and Grill.