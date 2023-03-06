Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a beloved national chain of ice cream shops, has arrived in the new Carytown Exchange.

The ice cream shop is currently in soft opening mode. At the grand opening party on March 9, Jeni’s will be giving away free scoops of ice cream starting at 7 p.m.

Jeni’s was founded in Columbus, Ohio, in 2002 by ice cream maker Jeni Britton. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams are known for their one-of-a-kind flavors such as Wildberry Lavender, Brambleberry Crisp, Maple Soaked Pancakes and even Everything Bagel. Jeni’s works with family-run dairies to provide milk and farmers who grow berries just for Jeni’s.

“Other ice cream makers start with a standard mix and add flavors. Jeni’s doesn’t,” Brenda Urban, a spokesperson for Jeni’s, said via email. Jeni’s “build their ice creams completely from scratch.”

Jeni’s are known for “ice creams with a uniquely smooth texture and buttercream body, bright flavor, and clean finish. Their from-scratch recipe and creative flavors, their ingredient partnerships, and their uniquely smooth texture and body set them apart,” she said.

Its ultra-premium pints of ice cream have been sold at supermarkets across the country for years, including stores locally such as Publix, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market, and The Fresh Market.

The Richmond shop at 3500 W. Cary St. will be the 67th location for Jeni’s. It will be the brand’s first shop in Richmond and the third in Virginia. The Jeni’s brand said that it looks for “walkable communities where we can become part of the fabric of the neighborhood,” like Carytown.

The new Jeni’s Ice Creams is located in Carytown Exchange, which is also home to Torchy’s Tacos. Current hours are noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

PHOTOS: Jeni's Ice Cream in Carytown