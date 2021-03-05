IHOP restaurant now open at Willow Lawn

The IHOP at Willow Lawn is now open.

The pancake house opened Friday, March 5 in the former Salt Box restaurant space. IHOP serves pancakes, plus other breakfast entrees, salads, sandwiches and more.

Willow Lawn IHOP is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with the possibility of 24-hour operation on the weekends.

Previous story from Aug. 27:

Willow Lawn is getting an IHOP.

The pancake restaurant, or as some might say - the international house of pancakes restaurant - has signed at lease at the shopping center at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive.

An opening date wasn't given, but the new restaurant is set to open this year and will go in the space between Alpha Comics and European Wax. The space was most recently occupied by SaltBox restaurant, which closed earlier this month after a year and a half in business.

“It is with great pleasure we announce IHOP will be opening at Willow Lawn later this year,” Deirdre Johnson, Vice President of Asset Management for Federal Realty investment Trust, wrote in a statement.

The new restaurant will seat 150 customers inside and 32 on the patio and plans to hire 60 people.