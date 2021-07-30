Indie Chefs Community 12-course dining experiences coming to Richmond

Two dozen chefs, some known, most not. Twelve courses. One culinary exploration.

Indie Chefs Reunion 2021 - the dining experience that brings together 24 chefs from around the country for four days of cooking and camaraderie - comes to Richmond Aug. 5, 6 and 8.

Each night's dining events will be held at Brenner Pass, 3200 Rockbridge St., Suite 100, in Scott's Addition. Tickets - $215 to $295 - for some of the dinners and VIP dinners are still available. VIP tickets include additional snacks and preferential seating.

These culinary adventures start with Indie Chefs Community, an organization dedicated to changing the restaurant industry by supporting chefs, particularly women and chefs of color, to change what's become a toxic environment in many kitchens while also setting new standards for best practices and industry ideals.

Through these multi-day excursions, called Indie Chefs Week, ICC offers chefs all-expenses-paid opportunities to visit new cities and cook and learn and be inspired by other chefs from around the country. ICC also pays for culinary tours so the participating chefs can learn about each area's unique food community, something many chefs are not financially able to do on their own.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.exploretock.com/indiechefsweek/.