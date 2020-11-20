InstaBowl restaurant opens Monday in former Acacia mid-town spot

“This is the ultimate pivot for a restaurateur,” Ledesma said in a statement.

He has had plenty of practice pivoting during the COVID-19 era. At Perch, the 2-year-old Scott’s Addition restaurant, he helped add a takeout window in the early days of the pandemic and later expanded outdoor seating in its parking lot. A strong takeout program has been part of the restaurant’s offerings since spring.

“We’re taking what we learned at Perch and expanding it to our new location,” Ledesma said. “The one key difference is that everything we make at InstaBowl is purposely designed to taste best when you get home, to work, wherever. Between thoughtful preparation and eco-friendly packaging, our InstaBowls are built to travel.”

InstaBowl also will have a pickup window, plus delivery service — as well as wine and beer to-go. Ledesma plans to add a pastry program down the road and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily.

The restaurant’s website (instabowlrva.com) will be live soon.