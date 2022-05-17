Island Shrimp Co. now open in Rocketts Landing, new wine bar opening in Devil’s Triangle

Just in time for patio weather, tropical drinks and eats have arrived in Rocketts Landing.

Island Shrimp Co. (11 Orleans St.) opened its second location in the former home of Conch Republic next to The Boathouse last Saturday.

The new location features a spacious patio overlooking the water, a big cocktail menu featuring colorful rum drinks, and a full menu of food with island-inspired influences. Highlights include four types of signature shrimp, Korean BBQ wings, fried rice served in a pineapple, lumpia and malasadas Portuguese donuts for dessert.

Like the other HOUSEpitality Family restaurants, which include The Boathouse and Casa Del Barco, Island Shrimp Co. has adopted a mobile ordering and payment system with a QR code on each table. You order and pay from your phone with a server still delivering your food and assisting while you eat. A 20% service charge is also added to your bill.

***

Truckle Cheesemongers is opening a wine bar in Devil’s Triangle

A cheese pop-up turned brick and mortar, Truckle Cheesemongers is the only shop offering cut-to-order cheeses in the city.

Currently located inside Blue Bee Cider (1320 Summit Ave.), Truckle features a rotating selection of fromage, along with cheese plates and sandwiches, gourmet goodies and a monthly cheese share membership.

Earlier this month, owner Maggie Bradshaw announced the shop will be opening a retail shop, bar and café at 714 N. Sheppard St. in the former home of Boho Studios. The expanded location will feature more space for more cheese, as well as charcuterie, butter, beer and wine pairings, breakfast breads, pastries, jams and breakfast cheeses. The shop is currently slated to open in the fall with the current Blue Bee Cider location remaining open until the end of the year.