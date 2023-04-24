Island Shrimp Co. Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Island Shrimp Co., Rocketts Landing, 11 Orleans St., (804) 557-6700
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Richmond Restaurant Week is April 24-30.
Choose one from each course.
First course:
Coconut shrimp
Garlic shrimp
Poke tacos
Second course:
Macadamia nut crusted red snapper
Big wave fish & chips
Farmer's Cobb salad
Third course:
Guava tart
Pineapple upside down cake