'It was a relief:' Buz Grossberg talks about closing Buz and Ned's original location; focusing on West End spot

When most Richmonders heard that Feb. 27 was the last day that Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard would be open, they expressed sadness and affection for the Richmond favorite where owner Buz Grossberg served celebrities and beat Bobby Flay at cooking pork spareribs.

Grossberg, however, felt relieved.

“It got to a point where it was so stressful trying to provide a decent product and service: In some ways, it was a relief,” he said. “I spent a lot of years over there, but the last few weren’t happy.”

The block where Buz and Ned’s was located was bought by a developer, so Grossberg knew he had to move eventually. With the staffing shortages that have overtaken the restaurant industry, he was already preparing the meats for the Arthur Ashe Boulevard location at the second Buz and Ned’s, at 8205 W. Broad St., and driving it there each day for service. It just seemed like the time was right to focus on the second location, where he owns the building and has more security.

For the past two years, Grossberg has been offering takeout only at both locations. With the closure of the Boulevard business, he is focusing his energy on reopening the dining room at the second location, aiming for late March.

“I didn’t want to compromise on products or service, so I reduced products and service,” he says. “I’m cooking in the pit again full time,” he said. “I’m prepping in the kitchen, managing the restaurant. I’m even taking out my chain saw and cutting wood for the pit.”

The reopened dining room will feature QR code ordering and payment to allow for a leaner staff. He’s already updated the takeout menu to offer the sauced barbecue that was sold at the Boulevard Buz and Ned’s alongside the un-sauced barbecue that has traditionally been served at the western Henrico County location, all personally smoked by Grossberg. “I’m cooking all the meats, so they are like they were in the very beginning,” he said.

Whether you are dining in or taking out, the signature spareribs that beat Flay are a must-try. Buz and Ned’s is also the only place in Virginia using certified Piedmontese beef from Nebraska for the brisket and beef ribs.

“It’s grass fed and lean with more omega 3s than commonly available brisket,” Grossberg said. “When you eat it, you don’t get that greasy, full feeling. It’s much more lean and tender.”

The bar with a wide selection of small-batch bourbons will be returning, and the backroom will be dedicated to hosting large parties, which are easier to plan and staff for. As temperatures climb and Richmonders seek barbecue for spring and summer, he hopes they’ll come to western Henrico: “I need all the help that Richmond can give me,” he said.

Buz and Ned’s Real Barbecue, 8205 W. Broad St., (804) 346-4227, www.buzandneds.com

New and noshworthy

Cocodrilo, 5811 Grove Ave., Libbie and Grove: Fresh takes on Latin American flavors cooked on a wood-fired, open-flame grill from former Lemaire chefs. https://cocodrilorva.com

The Deuce, 119 E. Leigh St., Jackson Ward: Elegant entrees in a décor that pays homage to Jackson Ward as a historic center of Black entrepreneurship. https://thedeucerva.com

Suzy Sno, 317-A N. Second St., Jackson Ward: New Orleans-style snowballs from Rabia Kamara, also the co-owner of Ruby Scoops on Brookland Park Boulevard. www.suzysno.com

The Verdant Lady, 1310 Gaskins Road, Gayton Crossing: A craft cocktail lounge with small bites from Les Crepes next door. www.theverdantlady.com