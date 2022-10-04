It's National Taco Day! Rusty Taco offering free tacos and more deals around Richmond

It's National Taco Day, Richmond!

To celebrate, Rusty Taco, with two locations in Richmond, is celebrating by announcing the return of a fan favorite taco, The Uptown, and giving it away for free on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Made with fried chicken, slaw, queso, honey, and sriracha, the Uptown will be offered for free on National Taco Day to anyone who is a member of the brand’s e-club, Friends of Rusty, with any purchase.

Rusty Taco is located in Short Pump at 11525 W. Broad St. and in Midlothian at Westchester Commons at 15816 WC Main St.

Here are some more deals around town:

At Chuy's in Short Pump at 11229 W Broad St., if you dress like a taco, you get to eat one for free.

Kahlos Taqueria & Bar in Union Hill at 718 N. 23rd St. is offering a $15 combo-taco special with a small lime margarita or agua fresca. Choose from carne azada tacos, al pastor, carnitas, tinga or chori pollo tacos.

Cabo Fish Taco in Scott's Addition at 3022 W. Broad St. is offering $3 signature tacos all day and an all day happy hour with $2 off draft beers, margaritas, and rail liquor.

Ay Caramba! at 204 E. Grace St. is offering ground beef crunchy tacos for $2.50 each.

Taqueria Panchito at 6531 Midlothian Turnpike will have $1.50 tacos all day.

Taco Bell is is bringing back its taco subscription service, the Taco Lover’s Pass, today for one day only. If you sign up, you can order one of seven tacos daily for 30 days for a flat fee of $10.

At 7-Eleven, rewards members can get 10 mini tacos for $2 at participating 7-Eleven stores.

Moe's Southwest Grill is offering Moe Rewards members $5 off any meal kit with the promo code TACODAY22.

Got any more taco deals? Email them to ccurran@timesdispatch.com and we'll add them to the list!