It's soft shell season! 15 great places to score soft-shell crabs in Richmond

The first full moon in May calls to the blue crabs in Virginia, beckoning them to shed their skin. They crawl out of their hard, old shells, leaving behind a new, softer shell. This shell also happens to be edible, and quite tasty. We know, the description sure sounds… not very appetizing? But as soon as you bite into that sweet juicy crab meat with the added crunch from the soft-shell, you’ll understand the obsession.

There’s only a short window of time to enjoy soft-shell crabs—the new shells will harden again, making them hard to find until next year—and they’re taking over menus around town. This list is by no means exhaustive, but it’s a solid starter guide for your Richmond restaurant soft-shell crab hunt.

A word of warning: because soft-shells are a special delicacy, they aren’t always readily available. Call the restaurant before going out to eat if you’ve got your heart set on a crunchy crustacean.

Thai-style shoft shells: At Yaya’s Cookbook in Short Pump (11674 W. Broad St.), you can choose a soft-shell as your protein with any of the restaurant’s stir-frys or curries. We recommend the Thai Basil Stir Fry where the soft-shells are sauteed with bell peppers, onion, Thai basil, chili peppers and a savory brown sauce. Sister restaurant Mom’s Siam (2811 W. Cary St.) also offers a tasty soft-shell pad Thai.

Italian: Dinamo (821 W. Cary St.) offers some of the most delicately fried soft-shells around finished with a pile of fresh basil and lemon wedges—it’s one of the simplest and most satisfying ways to enjoy them.

Vietnamese: Mekong’s (6004 W. Broad St.) soft-shells come piled high with grilled onions and an umami ginger-scallion sauce. If you ask on the right day, you might be able to get them with this writer’s preference, tangy sweet and sour tamarind sauce. Behind Mekong, The Answer Brewpub also offers a soft-shell banh mi.

Cuban Sammie: At Kuba Kuba (1601 Park Ave.), the soft-shell is cornmeal-breaded, topped with a refreshing slaw and zippy red pepper sauce, then served on classic Cuban bread with a side of black beans and rice. Don’t forget to finish it off with a slather of house-made Rana’s mango-carrot-habanero hot sauce.

Delivery: Yes, we were skeptical of how well a fried soft-shell would hold up to home delivery, but in the name of research we tried it. Crazy Thai (1100 W. Cary St.) delivers soft-shells packaged separately from a decadent, coconutty yellow curry sauce with bell pepper, onion, carrot, scallion, egg and celery, allowing the crabs to stay hot and crisp. You mix it all together just before eating. Delivery from the Fan restaurant location to the Museum District took just 21 minutes.

Add-a-soft-shell: At Cocodrilo (5811 Grove Ave.), the soft-shells are lightly breaded with a chile powder blend including habanero, morita and ancho, then flash-fried for a crispy, light exterior and they can be added to any dish. “I highly recommend adding them to our new grilled and chilled street corn salad with beautiful in-season strawberries and delicate petite greens from Powhatan,” says co-executive chef and co-owner Brandon MacConnell. “Something about the wood-grilled corn and the smokiness of the breading, all while being not that heavy of a dish makes it pretty awesome.” Of course, you can also go high-end and add it to Cocodrilo’s New York strip steak with chimmichuri sauce for a fresh take on surf and turf.

Soft shells and potato salad: Joe Sparatta at Heritage (1627 W. Main St.), breads his soft-shells in a special mixture of flour and crab roe “salt” made from roe that’s been dehydrated, then blended with Old Bay and other spices and ground into a powder. The crabs are served with a tangy yuzu kosho potato salad, cabbage and pickled ramp slaw for a satisfying mix of flavors and textures. Heritage is currently only open on Friday and Saturday nights, but we hear Thursday hours may be coming in the next few weeks.

Nashville hot-shells: After being closed for several months, The Roosevelt (623 N. 25th St.) reopened in late March with new executive chef Leah Branch who has a passion for Southern cuisine. This can be seen in the Nashville hot soft-shell crab dish that’s served with Flint grits, smoked collard greens, pimento ricotta con latte, and celery escabeche.

Soft-shells and champagne: Keep an eye on Jardin’s (1520 W. Main St.) Instagram account for announcements of Wednesday soft-shell sandwich specials. Quantities are generally limited and pre-sales are available to claim your classic sandwich that’s freshly fried starting at 5 p.m. Pair it with champagne by the glass.

Soft-shell salad: At Brenner Pass (3200 Rockbridge St. #100) the spicy fried soft-shell is nestled on top of a warm freekeh and cucumber salad, then topped with fresh herbs, tahini, Calabrian chili and preserved lemon.

Soft-shell Po’ Boy: Two crunchy fried soft-shells are served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, aioli and your choice of side at Crab Tales Robious (11581 Robious Road), or choose simply fried soft-shells as an entrée with your choice of side.

Soft-shell sando: Pop by Odyssey Fish in Hatch Local Food Hall (400/414 Hull St.) for one big softie fried crisp and served on a bun with spicy mayo and shaved cabbage.

Soft-shell brunch: Dot’s Back Inn (4030 MacArthur Ave.) puts soft-shells in a benedict with Hollandaise sauce, poached eggs and an English muffin.

Soft-shell flavor party: Helen’s (2527 W. Main St.) gets creative, serving lightly battered and fried soft shells over Cajun corn, fingerling potatoes, bacon, grilled asparagus, Béarnaise aioli and cactus relish.

Gluten-free soft shells: At Laura Lee’s (3410 Semmes Ave.) the soft-shell crabs are pan-fried and gluten-free served over cheese grits with a fennel, grapefruit and avocado salad.