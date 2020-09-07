Jamaica House finds a new, larger home in downtown Richmond amid pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opening a restaurant during a pandemic might seem like a wild idea for some, but that didn’t stop Carena Ives.

Her new, larger version of Jamaica House at 416 W. Broad St. downtown is just a half-mile from the original location. Instead of a tiny four-table shop across from the Siegel Center, customers will now enjoy a freshly constructed 14-table restaurant with additional menu items.

“I’m really looking forward to our longtime customers and our new customers coming in and seeing our space and understanding that, you know, we created this space for them,” Ives said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the restaurant owner to push back the opening date from March to September. Ives had set her eyes on the new location in early 2019. She wanted to stay near Virginia Commonwealth University but also sought more space.

“I knew I needed to make sure we would have a home and we could continue to do the things we’ve been doing for the last 26 years,” Ives said.

Ives, who is originally from Jamaica, came to Richmond by way of Brooklyn, N.Y. She planned to pursue a degree at VCU but found herself pregnant and thrown into the workforce. She opened Jamaica House in 1994 and Carena’s Jamaican Grille on Midlothian Turnpike in 2007.