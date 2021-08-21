Jameel Abed, Mediterranean Bakery & Deli owner and pillar of Richmond Arab community, dies from COVID-19

The plump figs and grapes in Jameel Abed's beloved Palestine are ripe right about now, and most years, usually late in the summer, Abed would travel to the West Bank retirement home he'd proudly built from a lifetime of hard work, find his favorite tree with semi-sweet figs - not the sweetest ones, he didn't like those - and indulge in the flavors of his homeland.

This year, however, and forevermore, his family will have to bless that bounty without him.

Jameel Jalal Abed, owner of the Mediterranean Bakery & Deli on Quioccasin Road and a founding member of the Islamic Center of Virginia, died Aug. 10 from COVID-19, just six days before his 71st birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Saba, and their three sons, Niddal, Osama and Bassam, as well as four grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.

Born in Palestine, Abed came to the United States - specifically Richmond - in the late 1960s and worked for his father's import/export business. He and Saba met when he was visiting Palestine in 1970. Sitting in their North Chesterfield home Saturday afternoon, Saba Abed recalled how she met her husband, became engaged and got married within a week. She smiled when talking about his youthful good looks - he was 20 when they met, she was 19 - and his quiet and thoughtful ways.