Jameel Abed, Mediterranean Bakery & Deli owner and pillar of Richmond Arab community, dies from COVID-19

The plump figs and grapes in Jameel Abed's beloved Palestine are ripe right about now, and most years, usually late in the summer, Abed would travel to the West Bank retirement home he'd proudly built from a lifetime of hard work, find his favorite tree with semi-sweet figs - not the sweetest ones, he didn't like those - and indulge in the flavors of his homeland.
This year, however, and forevermore, his family will have to bless that bounty without him.
Jameel Jalal Abed, owner of the Mediterranean Bakery & Deli on Quioccasin Road and a founding member of the Islamic Center of Virginia, died Aug. 10 from COVID-19, just six days before his 71st birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Saba, and their three sons, Niddal, Osama and Bassam, as well as four grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters.
Born in Palestine, Abed came to the United States - specifically Richmond - in the late 1960s and worked for his father's import/export business. He and Saba met when he was visiting Palestine in 1970. Sitting in their North Chesterfield home Saturday afternoon, Saba Abed recalled how she met her husband, became engaged and got married within a week. She smiled when talking about his youthful good looks - he was 20 when they met, she was 19 - and his quiet and thoughtful ways.
"My rock," Abed called her husband, explaining how he'd lovingly cared for her in those early days of their life together, amid the stress of acclimating to a new country, a new way of life. Throughout their marriage, she said, they've lived in the metro Richmond area all but one year.
"He was always a loving husband, beautiful father...faithful, dependable; I trusted him with everything," she said.
Abed was a man led by his Muslim faith, who stood tall on his convictions, his sons said, recalling his way of turning strangers into friends. His heart was open to all humans, regardless of their status, they said.
His Palestinian heritage was deeply important to Abed, who witnessed bigotry and discrimination as an Arab in Virginia in the late 1960s, and later used those experiences to fight discrimination.
The Abeds opened Royal Bakery in the mid 1980s, which produced pita bread, among other things, that was sold in Ukrop's stores, one of the few companies who'd work with them, said his son, Osama Abed. That bakery was later sold, leading them to purchase the Mediterranean Bakery, which was already in existence.
Within that place they created a hub, a community space where people from all walks of life gathered, sought refuge or help and a friendly face.
Abed's youngest son, Bassam Abed, joined his father at the bakery in 2002 and ever since, he's watched as countless individuals needing help would find it with his father. Abed would give people money if they needed to go back home - wherever home was. He helped refugees new to Richmond struggling to navigate American culture, from shopping in grocery stores to getting a driver's license or a job.
"He embraced them," Saba Abed said. "He made them feel welcome and he empathized with them, and their pain and their feelings."
Osama Abed, the Abeds' middle son, recalled children and adults the family took in over the years who were victims of overseas wars, including at least five children who were hurt during the Bosnian war and were in Richmond for medical treatment.
"That’s how big his wings were, he’d take people under and it didn’t matter" where they came from, Bassam Abed said. "His generosity was this big river with a calm current over top."
Abed ran his bakery, but he also became increasingly active, culturally and politically. He worked hard to raise money to build the Islamic Center, and later served as president and chairman of the board of trustees. Osama Abed recalls spending childhood weekends at anti-discrimination demonstrations and rallies both locally and in Washington, D.C., and he said his father helped establish the state's first Arab political action committee.
Saba Abed said she and her husband were supporters of connecting with other religions, leading her husband to the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
"We have such good relationships with the churches," she said. "There’s a lot of misunderstandings and he would go and speak to churches and civic organizations about his faith and respecting other faiths."
Abed's faith, however, could not help his failing body.
Abed suffered from pulmonary fibrosis, his family said, and had undergone a lung transplant in the summer of 2020. He was recovering, though the medications he took to keep his lungs healthy had a negative impact on his immune system's ability to fight off COVID-19, they said.
"It was such a difficult thing to go through, to see him getting sicker, but his faith was amazing," Saba Abed said. "He wanted to live, but he was ready to die...he believed there's life after death [and] he had no fear."
Osama Abed said his father will be remembered as someone who loved his family, and lived life by example.
"He taught us that helping means you have to help in everything, and that means sacrifices," Osama Abed said. "As I saw the way he lived, it was just a great example of how a person just has amazing self discipline."
His father didn't preach about being a good person, Osama Abed said, "he lived it."
