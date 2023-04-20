JewFro Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
JewFro, 1721 E. Franklin St., (804) 269-0742
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Zucchini - Mint-yogurt sauce, feta, lemon zest, pine nuts
Lamb Ribs - Honey-harissa, toasted almonds, tabbouleh
Patatas Bravas - Dill, scallions, preserved lemon, harissa
Smoked Fish - Rockfish, bull's blood salad, chapati crisp
Liver + Onions - Foie gras, onion jam, cured egg yolk
Tabil lamb - Lamb loin, ras el hanout pea purée,Watermelon chutney, pomegranate
Za'atar Tenderloin - North African spiced succotash, bulls blood, charred lime, crispy quinoa
Honey Harissa Chicken - Honey harissa, preserved lemon, Kelewele plantains, turmeric rice
Yassa Duck 2 Ways - Confit duck leg, duck breast, yassa onions, mujadara
Durban Rockfish - Durban dusted rockfish, harissa spaghetti squash, kpokpokshito, confit tomatoes
Shlishkas Gnocchi - Potato gnocchi, challah bread crumbs, berbere cream sauce, oyster mushrooms
