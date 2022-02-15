Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger

When Mike Lindsey went from college football player to restaurant cook, working in a professional kitchen was a competitive sport. “I was a cook for a year and a half, then I got promoted to kitchen manager,” he says. “So I’d been working for less than two years. Everyone was older than me. There was a crazy, aggressive, challenger mentality. But I made good money; I could take care of my family. It was a win-win.”

Fast forward many years later, Lindsey has worked his way up through many kitchens and, along with his wife Kimberly Love-Lindsey, owns three restaurants: Buttermilk + Honey in Short Pump, Pop’s Market, and Lillie Pearl. And he’s got three more on the way, all in Manchester: Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger in Hatch Local Food Hall, projected to open later this month, then Jubilee in the old Wildcraft Focaccia location.

Buttermilk + Honey will replicate the Short Pump location’s fried-chicken-focused success, hopefully setting a template for more locations around town. Bully Burger will be his creative spin on burgers.

Jubilee will be a smaller high-end diner serving dinner only. The name is a reference to the alternate name for Juneteenth and a feeling of celebration in general. “Jubilee is a true expression of African American celebration,” Lindsey says. “Manchester is a great place to build on those connections.”

The 50-seat restaurant will allow Lindsey to run with a tighter menu and local ingredients. “It will be really focused food where we can add global flavors with no boundaries,” he says. Think Seven Hills Food beef filet with collard greens and chimichurri sauce, tataki-style beef tartare, and West African seafood hot pots with local seafood and braised greens.

Beth Dixon of Salt & Acid is consulting on the cocktail menu. “We are cleaning the slate and reinventing what cocktails can be,” Lindsey says. “It’s not about totally breaking the mold, but about being cool and creative.”

Before Jubilee opens, Lindsey is looking to get those Hatch Local Food Hall restaurants up and running. Buttermilk + Honey will open with the food hall which is projected to open later this month, with Bully Burger coming about a month later. Because the Jubilee space was almost a turnkey handoff, he’s hoping to use that kitchen to prep for Hatch in the mornings while he focuses on finalizing the Jubilee concept and training the staff. He’s targeting the first half of May for that opening.

Once opened, Lindsey will spend most of his time at Jubilee for a few months, then he’ll step back and let some of his chefs take the helm while he and Kim continue to expand their restaurant group. He’s eyeing Midlothian for a third Buttermilk & Honey and planning to riff on Lille Pearl with a concept called Farm and Oak, taking that into Short Pump and Midlothian as well.

As his restaurants continue to grow, Lindsey is thinking back to those old kitchens he worked in and is looking to evolve. He compares working in a restaurant to his first love of football: “It’s hard. You get your butt whooped every day. It’s all passion and energy… We [he and Kim] know it kills people, but we love it. We thrive on a crazy Saturday night.”

However, as he manages his restaurants, he’s focusing on cleaning up kitchen language, listening to his cooks, and helping them learn, develop, feed their families and work more reasonable hours. “We are never going to be able to rewrite the restaurant industry,” he says. “But we can build something special and take care of the people who work with us.

Restaurant locations:

Buttermilk + Honey, 12246 West Broad Street, https://buttermilkandhoneyrva.com

Pop’s Market on Grace 415 E. Grace St., https://popsongrace.shopsettings.com/

Lillie Pearl: (804) 412-8724, 416 E. Grace St., https://lilliepearlrva.com/

Hatch Local Food Hall: 400/414 Hull St., https://www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com/