Just in time for spring - Virginia ABC is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle bottle lottery — and thousands can win

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding its now sixth annual(ish) lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebrated and award-winning Kentucky bourbon.

This year, the first since 2019, there are two five-day long lotteries with three Pappies available in each lottery. The first runs March 18-22 and the second, April 7-11.

And this year, there are six separate lotteries with a total of more than 2,000 bottles available. The year's Pappy selection includes: Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons, plus an Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye, which ABC says is a new offering for them.

Interested imbibers simply register with ABC for a chance to be selected to buy one of the bottles, which range in price from $69.99 to $299.99 (you pick which one(s) you want to buy.