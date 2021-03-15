Just in time for spring - Virginia ABC is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle bottle lottery — and thousands can win

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding its now sixth annual(ish) lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebrated and award-winning Kentucky bourbon.
This year, the first since 2019, there are two five-day long lotteries with three Pappies available in each lottery. The first runs March 18-22 and the second, April 7-11.
And this year, there are six separate lotteries with a total of more than 2,000 bottles available. The year's Pappy selection includes: Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, 20 Year and 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year bourbons, plus an Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye, which ABC says is a new offering for them.
Interested imbibers simply register with ABC for a chance to be selected to buy one of the bottles, which range in price from $69.99 to $299.99 (you pick which one(s) you want to buy.
ABC launched the lottery system in 2016 for all its limited-availability products and it's open to anyone with a valid Virginia driver’s license who is of legal drinking age. Yes, Virginia residents only for the lotteries. Each lottery entry form will be available for five days at abc.virginia.gov/products/limited-availability/lottery.
"Since licensee sales typically make up 18% of ABC’s business, a proportional number of bottles is set aside for licensees [restaurants]. Separate drawings are held for retail customers and licensee customers," Virginia ABC wrote in a news release.
The specific dates for each lottery and the product prices are:
March 18-22
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($299.99) - three bottles available (two retail, one licensee)
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($199.99) - 126 bottles available (101 retail, 25 licensee)
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($119.99) - 137 bottles available (113 retail, 24 licensee)
April 7-11:
Old Rip Van Winkle 13 Year Rye ($119.99) - 300 bottles available (240 retail, 60 licensee)
Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($79.99) - 1,449 bottles available (1,159 retail, 290 licensee)
Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year ($69.99) - 462 bottles available (370 retail, 92 licensee)
