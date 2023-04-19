Killa Dillas is a new quesadilla and nacho spot at 6114 Lakeside Ave., next to the Lakeside Farmers Market.

The fast-casual spot is a true mom-and-pop operation from the husband-and-wife team of Ashley Scruggs and Christopher Greear.

In fact, if you walk by Killa Dillas, you might see their 5-week-old baby, Alasdair, napping in the window, while mom and dad whip up fresh quesadillas filled with pulled chicken, queso blanco, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos and pico de gallo.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own restaurant,” Scruggs said. She spent years serving brunch at Dot’s Back Inn in Lakeside while her older daughter, Bonnie, now age 2, was a baby. Then she and her husband worked in the local brewery scene at Strangeways Brewing and Final Gravity Brewing Co., located two doors down from Killa Dillas in the shops at Lakeside Towne Center.

When Scruggs saw the “For Lease” sign in the window 6114 Lakeside Ave. last summer after a stop at nearby Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, she instantly thought: “I want it.”

Scruggs came up with the idea for Killa Dillas that day. Elevated quesadillas filled with fresh ingredients like pork carnitas and Jamaican pulled chicken topped with homemade picos and salsas are prepared fresh on the spot.

Fan favorites include the Smokey the Dilla, which is stuffed with pork carnitas, crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mesquite seasoning and hickory barbecue sauce ($8.99), and the Hava Nagila Dilla, which is like a Reuben sandwich, with sliced turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, everything bagel seasoning and Ukranian dressing ($8.99), as well as the aforementioned Winna Winna Chicken Dilla ($7.99).

Killa Dillas makes all the picos – tomato, corn and pineapple – fresh and daily, which are used on the quesadillas and nachos like Nacho Business, topped with queso dip, beef and pork chili with beans, cheddar cheese, tomato pico, pickled jalapenos and sour cream ($9.99). The fast-casual spot also serves chili ($6.99), chips and queso ($4.99) and fresh squeezed lemonade, limeade and Mexican hot chocolate.

“All of the quesadillas are big, hearty and good for sharing. The nachos are gigantic,” Scruggs said. “Some of the quesadillas are creative – like the Villa Dilla, which is like a portable chicken carbonara in ‘dilla form.”

The space was formerly a coffee shop and there is no hood for a commercial kitchen, so all the cooking is done in front of the house, behind the counter on four hot griddles.

“We like to say, it’s mom and pop and four griddles,” Scruggs said.

Killa Dillas opened in late October of last year and their success has been entirely word of mouth. They don’t even have a formal website, just a Facebook page, @rvadillas. A big driver of traffic is Final Gravity Brewing Co. just two doors down at 6118 Lakeside Ave.

“We love Killa Dillas. Ashley and Christopher will take orders and then deliver them to the brewery and our customers appreciate the convenience,” said Jessica Harris, co-owner of Final Gravity Brewing Co. “We order the Winna Winna Chicken Dilla at least three times a week, and the queso is awesome. Our run club and trivia teams are all loyal customers. Killa Dillas is a great addition to Lakeside for tasty, fast and affordable food.”

There are a few tables for dining inside Killa Dillas and ‘80s movie and music posters on the wall. But most of the business is take-out, Scruggs said. The food is so popular, Killa Dillas frequently sells out.

“We’ve been here for 4 1/2 months. We’ve had a really warm reception from the neighborhood. We already have some great regulars. We love this neighborhood, and we’re here to stay,” Greear said.

Killa Dillas is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

