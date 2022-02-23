Kismet Cocktail Collaborative delivers craft cocktails from Richmond bartenders, March dining events & Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

You may have embraced cocktail hour at home over the past two years, but that doesn’t mean you’ve always got a tip-top selection of ingredients at the ready. Kacie Shortridge (Laura Lee’s, The Roosevelt) and Katy Best (Alewife, The Roosevelt, Magpie) have been working at bars around Richmond for years, often together. Like most restaurant employees, the pandemic cut their hours and opportunities.

“Out of necessity we have been getting creative with how we earn our livings, and from there we had this idea,” Shortridge says.

Kismet Cocktail Collaborative features a monthly changing selection of batched cocktail mixers to enable non-pros to enjoy “serious craft drinks” with or without liquor anytime. Follow on Instagram at @KismetCocktail to see each month’s selection. Although we may have missed out on February ordering, here is a March preview. Choose from:

Kill Your Pain: coconut water, orange oleo saccharum, baking spices

Wanderlust: smoked pineapple, citrus, star anise, agave

Night Hike: rosemary, green tea, Simcoe hop soda

Get Out of Town: passionfruit, toasted honey, cardamom, ginger

Order via email at kismetcocktail@gmail.com throughout the month to have your cocktail mixers delivered in the last week of March within the metro Richmond area. Each mixer costs $25 and yields six to 10 cocktails. You add the hooch. Subscription services and pick-up points are in the works for the future.

Edible events

March 5-6, Sweet Fix & Virago Alley: Sweet Fix, the all-natural custom cakes and dessert shop that has been featured on "Martha Stewart" and the Food Network is usually open by appointment only, but starting in March, you can shop in person on the first Friday and Saturday of every month. Sweetfix owner Amanda Robinson, who also runs herbal apothecary Virago Alley, decided to bring the two together in one space. At the monthly shopping events, you’ll find botanical-themed desserts (plant-based and vegan options available), oranic tea blends, herbal apothecary products, party items, candles, chocolates, jams and more. 9 W. 10th St., (804) 918-9257 or sweetfixrva.com

March 5, Tabol Brewing’s Third Anniversary Pig Roast: In honor of three years in business, Tabol will be roasting three Autumn Olive Farms pigs. http://tabolbrewing.com/

March 5, Scott’s Addition Beverage District Collab Crawl: The breweries, cideries, meaderies, wineries and distilleries in Scott’s Addition are teaming up to design special collaboration beverages and are releasing them all at noon March 5. Fill up a Collab Crawl Card for visiting every stop, then turn it in to be entered into a raffle. www.visitrichmondva.com/event/scotts-addition-beverage-district-collab-crawl/34376

March 6-13, Richmond Black Restaurant Experience: This celebratory week dedicated to supporting Richmond’s growing Black culinary community and tourism scene kicks off with Mobile Soul Sunday on March 6. Head to Monroe Park for music, Richmond Night Market vendors and over 20 food trucks. Visit the 40-plus participating Black-owned restaurants all week. Check out https://rbre365.com for a full list of events and to print out a passport checklist of restaurants to visit.

March 7, LIVE.HOT.NOODZ. Royal Pig Takeover at Black Lodge. The Cambodian pop-up coming to Hatch Local Food Hall will be taking over Black Lodge from 5 to 10 p.m. with a full menu and themed drinks. No reservations, but walk-in takeout will be available. IG: @royalpigrva, Black Lodge: https://rvablacklodge.com/, 3200 Rockbridge St #101.