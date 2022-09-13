Kitchen 64 closing, FruitBowl in Carytown, Buskey Cider launches Scott’s Addition Fermentory

There’s lots happening on the Richmond restaurant and beverage scene this week. Here’s what you need to know.

Kitchen 64 is Closing

After 15 years in business, Kitchen 64 (3336 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.) is closing on Sept. 30. The North Side neighborhood staple serving brunch, lunch and dinner is owned by Johnny and Katrina Giavos. The closure was announced yesterday via Instagram story.

“Kitchen will be closing September 30th. Come get those Scott’s Additions and Westwood Clubs while you can! Xo,” the post read. The owners could not immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier in the month Suzy Sno, a New Orleans-style sno-ball concept, took over the former home of ice cream stand Sweet 95 (3312 Arthur Ashe Blvd, nextdoor to Kitchen 64), which was also owned by the Giavos family. Plans for the Kitchen 64 space are unknown.

FruitBowl Coming to Carytown

Catering and healthy food truck business FruitBowl is building a permanent home at 2927 W. Cary St., above Kanapa CBD. The trailer currently pops up around town with smoothies and bowls featuring fresh fruit, along with coffee, tea and cocoa. There isn’t an opening date yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

Chile Chill Out dinner series celebrates heat

Village Garden and Barboursville Vineyards are teaming up again after their popular Summer Supper Somm tomato series to offer a Chile Chill Out pepper-centric dinner series this fall. Village Garden currently grows over 100 different types of chile peppers—most of them spicy—and these seven events are your chance to try a bunch. Here’s the schedule—contact each restaurant for pricing and to make a reservation or purchase tickets.

October 9, L’Auberge Chez Francois, Great Falls

October 10, Cocodrilo

October 16, invitatation-only party at Village Garden

October 23, Kitchen Classroom

October 27, Red Hot Chile Pepper Bowl at River City Roll

November 2, The Roosevelt

November 7, Lehja

Wednesday dinner series at Pizza Bones combines food and wine

FriendBar, the natural wine-focused side of Pizza Bones in Church Hill (2314 Jefferson Ave.), is hosting a series of Wednesday pop-ups featuring food and wine pairings. Here’s the lineup. Some will require reservations and some will be first-come-first-serve, with more details to be announced as the events get closer. Follow @friendbarrva on Instagram for more details.

September 21, Hot Dog Party

September 28, Sausage Party

October 5, Chicken Party

October 14, Pasta Party

October 19, Yakitori Party

October 26, Piedmont Traditions

Buskey Cider launches Scott’s Addition Fermentory

The main Buskey Cider label is dedicated to the strict principles of cider making, but sometimes co-founder Will Correll and his team want to shake things up.

Last week, they launched Scott’s Addition Fermentory, a new label that will allow them to explore wines, seltzers and other small-batch creations that don’t fit neatly under the Buskey label.

Their first release, Wild Heirloom Agave, is an unfiltered agave wine made from 100 percent wild heirloom agave. The cans are already sold out, but you might be able to snag a draft pour at the Buskey Cider tasting room in Scott’s Addition (2910 W. Leigh St.). The next ferment hasn’t been named yet, but it’s already in barrels.