Korean restaurant K-Town Kitchen & Bar in downtown Richmond is closing

After 18 years of serving the Richmond community, first as Mama's Kitchen on the Virginia Commonwealth University campus, then as K-Town Kitchen & Bar in downtown Richmond, the Korean restaurant is closing.

Originally known as Mama's Kitchen, the Korean restaurant was located at 946 W. Grace St. near VCU's Monroe Park campus for 12 years.

In 2016, the restaurant moved and rebranded as K-Town Kitchen & Bar to 9 N. Fourth St. in downtown Richmond, serving traditional Korean fare, such as bulgogi, bibimbap, ramen and stir-fry dishes.

"It's been difficult running an Asian business during the pandemic," owner Yong Shin said. "We've been doing well on take-out and deliveries, but I've lost my passion for it. I've lost three family members recently and my dad was diagnosed with cancer. At this point, family is more important than money."

Shin has decided, after 18 years, to pivot careers and share his love for Korean cooking and culture through a YouTube channel. He has ideas and plans for over 200 videos that he hopes to start posting in mid-March.

He posted to Facebook and Instagram, "Our love for sharing Korean culture has been realized thanks to our incredible Richmond family! We will cherish every moment we’ve spent here with all of you!"

He encouraged K-Town and Mama's Kitchen fans to check their Facebook page for updates on their YouTube channel after the restaurant officially closes.

K-Town's last day of service will be Feb. 25.