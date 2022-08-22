Lady N’awlins Cajun Café closing due to inflation costs

Lady N’awlins Cajun Café in the Fan is closing at the end of the month, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

After almost 12 years in business, owner Jake Crocker cited the effects of the pandemic and inflation as the primary reasons for closing.

“Unfortunately battling through two and a half years of a pandemic and recent escalating costs of doing business has made moving forward impossible,” Crocker posted to Instagram.

Crocker also owned F.W. Sullivan’s in the Fan, which closed in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.

“This restaurant means everything to us and we know it means so much to so many of you,” the post read on Instagram. “It’s a decision that was not taken lightly or in haste. This Lady would stay with you forever if it could.”

Lady N’awlins at 2329 W. Main Street is a Cajun restaurant with a focus on seafood, shrimp and shellfish, which has seen a surge in prices due to inflation.

“We have a business model selling shrimp, crab and high end seafood. Those costs were up 25%. We had to raise our menu prices 15%. It just didn’t make economic sense,” Crocker said.

For instance, Crocker said that a year ago, a half dozen oysters were priced at $10-$11 on the menu. This year, he had to price a half dozen oysters at $18-$19 just to break even.

“Our customers weren’t happy with it. And I completely understood,” Crocker said. “We’re on the frontline when it comes to food. When everybody’s prices go up, so do ours.”

Lady N’awlins closed twice during the pandemic for several months. When they fully reopened in 2021, Crocker said the restaurant saw a surge in customer traffic, but experienced a massive shortage in restaurant staff. At one point, they had to relocate basic restaurant staff from out of town.

“I thought we were in a really good spot earlier this year, but inflation just cracked everything up,” Crocker said. “It’s about economics and math.”

Perch restaurant run by Mike Ledesma also closed earlier this year, citing the pandemic and inflation costs as the primary reason.

Regardless, Crocker said he’s extremely thankful for Lady N’awlins 12-year run.

“We were about a community and bringing people together,” Crocker said. He even met his wife, Chantel, through the restaurant. She was originally a fan of Lady N’awlins brunch, then she started working part-time.

“This is our life and our livelihood and not a decision that we’ve taken lightly,” Crocker said.

Crocker will focus on his marketing and consulting business, Crocker Strategy, going forward.

After announcing the news on social media, Crocker said that they’ve received an avalanche of support from friends and fans.

“The restaurant business is a tough business,” Crocker said. “But we’ve felt a lot of love.”