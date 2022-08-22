Lady N’awlins Cajun Café closing

Crocker also owned F.W. Sullivan’s in the Fan, which closed in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.
“This restaurant means everything to us and we know it means so much to so many of you,” the post read on Instagram. “It’s a decision that was not taken lightly or in haste. This Lady would stay with you forever if it could.”
Lady N’awlins at 2329 W. Main Street is a Cajun restaurant with a focus on seafood, shrimp and shellfish, which has seen a surge in prices due to inflation.
“We have a business model selling shrimp, crab and high end seafood. Those costs were up 25%. We had to raise our menu prices 15%. It just didn’t make economic sense,” Crocker said.
For instance, Crocker said that a year ago, a half dozen oysters were priced at $10-$11 on the menu. This year, he had to price a half dozen oysters at $18-$19 just to break even.
“Our customers weren’t happy with it. And I completely understood,” Crocker said. “We’re on the frontline when it comes to food. When everybody’s prices go up, so do ours.”
Lady N’awlins closed twice during the pandemic for several months. When they fully reopened in 2021, Crocker said the restaurant saw a surge in customer traffic, but experienced a massive shortage in restaurant staff. At one point, they had to relocate basic restaurant staff from out of town.
“I thought we were in a really good spot earlier this year, but inflation just cracked everything up,” Crocker said. “It’s about economics and math.”
Regardless, Crocker said he’s extremely thankful for Lady N’awlins 12-year run.
“We were about a community and bringing people together,” Crocker said. He even met his wife, Chantel, through the restaurant. She was originally a fan of Lady N’awlins brunch, then she started working part-time.
“This is our life and our livelihood and not a decision that we’ve taken lightly,” Crocker said.
Crocker will focus on his marketing and consulting business, Crocker Strategy, going forward.
After announcing the news on social media, Crocker said that they’ve received an avalanche of support from friends and fans.
“The restaurant business is a tough business,” Crocker said. “But we’ve felt a lot of love.”
Leslie Luck, shown in a drone photo taken Tuesday, is director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Historic Polegreen Church is known as the cradle of religious freedom,” Luck said of the Hanover County site. Samuel Davies, who inspired a young Patrick Henry, was Virginia’s first licensed non-Anglican minister there from 1748 to 1759. The original church structure was burned down during the Civil War, and the current white steel beam structure, designed by Carlton Abbott, was erected at the site. Other than the historical importance and symbolism for religious freedom, Historic Polegreen Church is a popular wedding venue and was made even more popular since guitarist Jason Mraz, a Mechanicsville native, was married here in 2015.
There are many beautiful spots in the Hampton Roads area for photographers, such as beaches, rivers and state and national parks. But there are not many places available for drone photography because of the many restricted airspaces due to military bases, airports, and state and national parks.
Gloucester Point in Gloucester County is one of the exceptions, with a popular public fishing pier, a small beach and views of the Coleman Memorial Bridge and Yorktown. With the right timing and cooperation from Mother Nature, visitors are rewarded with a beautiful sunset over the bridge and a view of Yorktown’s waterfront.
The Times-Dispatch covered Alvis Farms a few years ago when the Goochland County farm started the Sunflower Festival.
The imagery stayed with me, and I thought it would be a cool place to fly a drone and capture images of a 50-acre sunflower field. I learned that timing is crucial, as the flowers fully bloom for only a few weeks in the middle of summer.
I coordinated with Rachel Henley of Alvis Farms to find the best time to photograph them. Once I visited the field with a drone, showing perspective of the sunflower farm became the challenge, as again it is 50 acres brimming with sunflowers.
Hannah Molnar of Alvis Farms had a cow, Memphis, at the field as she and others were preparing for the opening of the festival.
I was able to capture Hannah and Memphis with the flowers in full bloom, with the drone showing the scale of the farm.
