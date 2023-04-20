Laura Lee’s Spring 2023 Richmond Restaurant Week menu
Laura Lee’s, 3410 Semmes Ave., (804) 233-9672
Three courses for $35.23 per person, including a $5.23 donation directly to Feed More.
Choose one from each course.
Chilled Spring Pea Soup - crispy Edwards ham (gf/vo)
Bibb Lettuce Salad - crispy mortadella, radish, green goddess dressing (gf/vo)
Steak Tartare - sauce gribiche, grilled sourdough (gf)
Steamed Mussels - spring onion cream, peas (gfo)
Fried Shrimp - spicy remoulade (gfo)
Lamb Ragu - Sardinian couscous, mint
Bistro Steak - potato salad, spring pea salsa verde (gf)
Pressed Pork Shoulder - dirty rice, peperonata (gf)
Grilled Swordfish - coconut curry broth, fingerling potatoes, soybeans, asparagus (gf)
Spring Vegetable Gratin - kohlrabi, leeks, cabbage, mushroom gremolata (gf/v)
Seared Scallops - farro, fava beans, edwards ham vinaigrette, mint (gfo)
Strawberry Basil Cake - basil buttermilk cake w/ strawberry vanilla crème fraîche (v)
Boston Creme Cake - vanilla butter milk layer cake w/ pastry cream & chocolate ganache (gf)
Lavender Blueberry Pie (v)
