Lazeez Modern Indian Flair delivers wow factor with glass domes and smoky flair in West End

A server sets a plate on your table, removes a glass dome, and out swirls hot smoke with a delicious, grilled aroma. The fog dissipates to reveal juicy chunks of chicken in a creamy cashew sauce, nestled atop fresh herbs, sprinkled with blue cheese and finished with an orchid.

No, this isn’t a special event—it’s the Blue Cheese Reshmi Murgh—a regular dish on the dinner menu at Lazeez Modern Indian Flair (2601 Tuckernuck Drive).

Lazeez opened almost two months ago in the West End near the intersection of Broad Street and Tuckernuck Drive with a menu featuring appetizers and shareable dishes called “flairs,” alongside entrees and biryanis.

A quick read reveals traditional Indian dishes like korma and tikka masala, but also some twists you might not have seen before, like Chaaz Fry Oyster with pepper remoulade, and Makhanphal Tikka Masala, which includes avocados.

“I want to add a modern touch to Indian cuisine,” co-owner and head chef Puneet Kaushal says. “Working at steakhouses and supper clubs, I loved the presentation. Using fresh herbs like chives, rosemary and thyme and little orchids to decorate the plates. I’m doing fusion to a level where it doesn’t hurt the flavors, but just elevates it a little.”

Kaushal worked as a chef at several big hotels in India before taking a job as a sous chef for Carnival Cruise Lines where he met his wife Ingrid, who was also a chef. The two moved to Richmond five years ago and Kaushal was executive chef at Anant Cuisine of India until he and Ingrid decided to open their own restaurant.

“Most people, when they think about Indian food, they think it’s going to be hot and that it will hurt their stomach,” Kaushal says. “It’s really about a balance of flavors.”

In fact, when Puneet met Ingrid, who is from South America, she said she didn’t like Indian food. He designed the Fragile Cashew Malai Kabab that’s currently on Lazeez’s menu to appeal to her tastes.

“It’s creamy and when you eat it, it just melts in your mouth,” he says. “She loved it and eats it all the time.” He hopes other people will come into Lazeez and try his modern take on traditional flavors.

That Blue Cheese Reshmi Murgh where the smoky grill flavors, creamy sauce and pungent blue cheese combine for a dish that was as interesting as the elevated presentation was a standout on our visit.

We also loved spicy potato samosas in a crunchy homemade dough with aromatic carom seed that were served piping hot on a slate slab that was artfully drizzled with dipping sauces. Chili cheese naan arrived almost crunchy hot and melty, and braised Lamb Rogan Josh featured perfectly balanced flavors.

Lazeez also offers long dessert list with options like a Gulab Jamun parfait; Hari Mirchi Ka Halwa, a comfort food pudding favorite but with added green chili paste; and Saffron and Pineapple Jam Kulfi, as well as a full menu of wines, beers, cocktails and mocktails. Lazeez Modern Indian Flair is currently open daily for lunch and dinner.