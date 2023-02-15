I may not be able to hop a flight to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras every year, but when Fat Tuesday comes around, I do start craving those distinct vibrant flavors. Luckily, area restaurants and shops are whipping up themed food and special events. Here’s where to curb your Cajun cravings leading up to and on Fat Tuesday.

Boudin & other sausages

Belmont Butchery’s (15 N. Belmont Ave.) case is stocked with classic boudin, which is a cooked sausage made from pork and pork liver that’s slow braised for a rich flavor and stuffed into sausage casing with rice, onions, peppers and other seasonings. “It’s a cooked sausage that’s ready for a sear, or some folks like to remove it from the casing and make boudin balls by coating it in cornmeal,” butcher and chef charcutier Peter Coughlin said. In addition, the butchery will have Bayou Hot Links, which Coughlin describes as “an amped up Cajun hot dog.” If you want to ensure you can get those or Andouille sausage, call ahead to order at (804) 422-8519.

Once Lent starts, Belmont Butchery will also be hosting “Fish Fridays” where they will bring in two fresh fish options each week. “People tend to use this as an opportunity to do a reset and add more fish in their diet,” owner Tanya Cauthen said. Each Friday through Easter, Belmont Butchery will have one more traditional fish like salmon and one that’s a little more unique and more sustainable.

The Mayor Meats makes a classic Andouille sausage featuring pate spices and a bit of heat. It’s currently in-stock at Ellwood Thompson’s, Good Food Grocery and Tuckahoe Seafood or you can place an order at themayormeats.com.

On Fat Tuesday (Feb. 21), The Smoky Mug (15 E. Brookland Parkway) is hosting a Mardi Gras Sausage Night from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring smoked boudin sausage, vegan po’ boys, gumbo, beignets and hurricanes. Go early—we suspect this will be a sell-out event.

King Cake

The ultimate Fat Tuesday office treat, Ukrop’s Bakery sells king cakes leading up to Feb. 21. You’ll likely be able to find them at area grocery stores and Ukrop’s Market Hall (7250 Patterson Ave.), but if you want to be sure you secure a sweet coffee cake with icing and tri-colored sugar, you can place an order at ukropshomestylefoods.com.

Montana Gold Bread Co.’s (3543 W. Cary St.) king cake is like a big iced cinnamon roll and while there might be a few extra in-store for purchase, a 24-hour advanced order is suggested. Call (804) 359-7700 to reserve yours.

At Great Harvest Bread Co. (13541 Midlothian Turnpike) king cakes can be made in a variety of flavors like cinnamon swirl, chocolate chip, chocolate, pecan or cream cheese—all are iced and topped with the traditional green, yellow and purple sugar and served with a baby figurine for hiding. Order online at rvabread.com or call 893-4353 for more information.

Crawfish

You can find steamed crawfish and beignets for dessert throughout the year at Live Crawfish & Seafood (9020 W. Broad St. and 7531 Midlothian Turnpike). Steamed crawfish is available for dine-in or takeout by the pound or as part of several different seafood boils. And the beignets are made with famous Cafe du Monde’s mix.

On Feb. 19, Get Tight Lounge (1104 W. Main St.) is hosting its second crawfish boil starting a noon. A $5 ticket gets you in to the party and you can also purchase a $15 plate featuring a pound of crawfish, corn, sausage and potatoes (buy at gettightrva.com). Pay Rent Brass band will be playing at 3 p.m.. In addition, the restaurant is hosting Mardi Gras brunch on Sundays all month long with bottomless mimosas and New Orleans music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also currently get Sazeracs and draft Hurricane cocktails.

Jambalaya

Redemption BBQ (3420 Lauderdale Drive) is cooking up heat-and-eat jambalaya with house-smoked sausage all month. Leading up to Fat Tuesday, they’ll also be whipping up andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and maybe some other favorites like gumbo—you’ll have to stop in to find out.

Po’boy Sandwiches

Manchu (2914 North Ave.) is a takeout-only offshoot of a New Orleans fried chicken joint and offers New Orleans-style fried chicken along with shrimp, fish, steak Philly and chicken Philly po’boys, Cajun fries, chicken and beef sausage gumbo and freshly fried beignets.

Shrimps (17 W. Brookland Park Blvd.) has a local following for freshly fried shrimp, oyster and fish po’boys, but you’ll have to get your fix ahead of Fat Tuesday because the restaurant is only open Wednesday through Sunday.

Skrimp Shack (4760 Finlay St.) also offers a full menu of po’boys to choose from topped with either mild or spicy sauce. Choose from single-seafood options like shrimp or scallop, or go for a combination like fried shrimp and blue crab meat or fried shrimp and a big catfish filet.

Beignets

Beignet-focused restaurant, Cafe Beignet (3 N. 17th St.) in Shockoe Bottom is your go-to for big, beautiful, traditional and specialty flavored beignets, as well as gumbo, honey cornbread for lunch and coffee drinks. Cafe Beignet is currently closed, but plans to reopen Feb. 23.

Bananas Foster

Founded with a focus on capturing the flavors of Atlanta, Charleston, New Orleans and Savannah, of course Julep’s (420 E. Grace St.) offers a show-stopping bananas foster for two featuring the classic bananas sautéed in butter with brown sugar, spiced rum, brown butter shortbread and vanilla ice cream.

The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' for 2023 📷 Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 9, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023