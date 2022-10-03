Life after Perch: Mike Ledesma forges new path after closing Richmond restaurant

When Scott’s Addition restaurant Perch closed in the end of May of this year, co-owner and head chef Mike Ledesma had some time to step back and think. He’d been working in Richmond’s restaurant industry for over a decade, but what should come next?

“The restaurant model is broken,” he said. “I can’t take that financial risk anymore. Margins were already slim before the pandemic and now they’re worse… You have to have less people or less food.”

Roughly 70,300 dining establishments closed nationwide during the pandemic, according to a report published by the Washington Post. In Virginia, the the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Assoc. believes 20% of restaurants in the state have closed since the start of the pandemic. Ledesma's Perch was one of those casualties.

After taking time off and focusing on his family, he decided to go back to cooking, the thing that originally drew him into the restaurant industry. He was already working as a corporate regional chef for Sub-Zero Group, showing prospective buyers of the capabilities of state-of-the-art Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove appliances, and was able to ramp up that partnership. He also saw an opportunity to offer private dinners in homes and on location. “It’s a great way to have a restaurant in your home for a night,” he said.

“I’m doing very custom, seasonal menus,” he said. “I’m going to farmer’s markets and enjoying the seasonality. Because I’m not formally running a restaurant, I’m not having to worry about if a dishwasher doesn’t show up or how many covers we have. It is a blessing to be able to get back to what makes this profession so much fun.”

One of his favorite aspects of Perch was the chef’s table where guests could reserve a special dining experience in the restaurant—the new dinners are allowing Ledesma to offer the same thing, but even more personalized.

I recently hosted one of these dinners with eight of my friends—it was held at Eagle Construction’s Richmond Design Center, which is outfitted with a fully functioning Sub-Zero kitchen where Ledesma also cooks for prospective appliance buyers. Before the meal, Ledesma asked if any guests had dietary restrictions and he texted me menu updates as he visited farmer’s markets selecting ingredients. He prepared every dish himself with his wife, Addie, assisting in prepping, service and cleanup during the meal.

Including a welcome charcuterie board, amuse bouche of asparagus and brie in puff pastry, and champagne gelee and berries palate cleanser, the dinner included nine courses. Part of the fun was watching Ledesma complete final preparations: he showed us the trick to easily removing lobster tails from their shells and chatted about the menu inspiration while preparing our food.

The main meal started with roasted Ruby Salt oysters topped with umami, melty miso butter and crisp melted Parmesan cheese. Next up, beef carpaccio was served with arugula and duck-fat-fried capers and shallots. The bonus of a hosting private meal? After watching Ledesma drain a generous pan filled with crispy, briny capers, some of us requested an extra portion to amp up the indulgence of every bite.

Next came roasted lobster tails topped with crab and beurre blanc, followed by a “turf and turf” entrée of duck and herb-crusted beef tenderloin served with butternut squash gnocchi and cherry demiglace. To finish, after the palate cleanser, we dug into individual fresh-from-the-oven peach cobblers. Each dish was served with a wine pairing—plus there were beers available for those with hoppier preferences. Addie whisked dirty dishes away in between courses just like you’d experience when dining in a restaurant.

The meal was intimate, personal and reflective of the enthusiasm Ledesma spread when visiting tables at Perch. Private dinners with Ledesma can be booked for six to 16 guests with a minimum spend of $1200. Ledesma will consult on the menu and provide beverage pairings. For more information, email chef.mike.ledesma@gmail.com, ideally with a few weeks of advance notice. He still has availability for the holiday season.

Along with the dinners, Ledesma is working on prepared meal options for the holidays featuring Perch favorites for fans who can’t book a private dinner. He also has been perfecting his take on a Southern staple buttermilk pie recipe from Addie’s grandmother and will be selling those as well. Follow him on Instagram at @chefmikeledesma for updates.

In between dinners, Ledesma is offering consulting services to area restaurants, most recently working with The Pit and The Peel as co-owner Craig Brosius works on plans to expand and franchise. “I’m helping them elevate the menu and focusing on the system and process,” he said. As he streamlines operations across the four existing Pit and Peel locations, he’s documenting processes for cooking eggs for breakfast sandwiches and writing consistent smoothie recipes to make it easier to turn out a consistent product across. He’s even filming how-to videos.

“I’ll always keep finding a way to do what I love,” he said. “I’m not going to stop. I can’t stop.”