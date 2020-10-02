Lillie Pearl - a new Southern-influenced restaurant in the old Pasture and Pink Flamingo space - opening soon

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the timing of opening a new restaurant might seem a little off to anyone who's tried balancing a newborn with, well... anything, for the Lindseys the timing is what made the whole project come together.

When Pasture restaurant first hit the market in April 2019, they two just couldn't swing it financially, though they looked at the space and were very interested. The owners of Pink Flamingo restaurant could swing it, though, and the Grace Street space was quickly snapped up, lightly renovated, and reopened as a taco and Baja-style restaurant by December.

Then the pandemic hit and Pink Flamingo found it couldn't hang on. The restaurant closed in March when dining rooms shuttered and in June announced it wouldn't reopen. So the space was back on the market - only this time, as a lease option, as opposed to the sale of a restaurant; this time with some light renovations done inside; and this time with landlords willing to be flexible and negotiate some on the rent.

"The biggest thing for me was that we had to do this in a way we were protected," Lindsey said.